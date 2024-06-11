Pseudepigrapha Publishing Debut Novel
New Novel ReleaseBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTES, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael J. Lydakis takes readers back in time to the first nuclear test on the coral reef known as Bikini Atoll in July of 1946 in his debut historical fiction novel Bikini (July 4, 2024).
This unexpected love story follows an unlikely couple that have unknowingly been involved in military operations surrounding the testing on “the bomb”. Even though the war is over, there is still danger afloat and this couple must navigate the impending challenges together. Will their newfound love have the strength to survive or will the danger overcome them?
Bikini is a fast-paced and breezy read that is full of adventure, mystery, love, and danger set on an island found beneath a mushroom cloud. It is perfect to take along on a weekend beach trip where readers can immerse themselves in a journey that will leave them hooked throughout.
About the Author:
Michael J. Lydakis was born in New York in the 1970’s and studied journalism and history at Saint John’s University. After fighting in World War I, his grandfather immigrated to New York City in the 1920's. His father served in the United States Navy during the 1950's and 1960's and his uncles served in the Army and Air Force. To this day, his family still continues to serve in the United States Military.
He had a brief conversation with Jack Nicholson back in 1998 that changed his course of life and has had many different life experiences, with the opportunity to travel all over the world. In London, he reached over a steel fence and grabbed a leaf of inspiration off a tree at Willaim Shakespeare's globe theater. He has drank at the same bars as Ernest Hemmingway, visited the birthplace of Napoleon Bonaparte in Corsica, and walked with impunity within the walls of the Kremlin. Michael also did the 200 km pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela and witnessed the Northern Lights above the arctic circle in Finland, while also being able to attend three days of Peace, Love, and Music at Woodstock 1994.
With over thirty years of hospitality experience, he has seen quite a few characters. Michael has had the opportunity to work with Anthony Bourdain at Les Halles back in 2002 and he held a position at a Michelin Star Restaurant in 2015. He has also served and had conversations with a former President, a Secretary of State, a speaker of the house of Representatives, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Cindy Crawford, Cameron Diaz, Eva Mendes, Ed Burns, Adrian Brody, Eli Wallach, Kim Bassinger, and Sylvester Stallone to name a few. Michael is also mentioned in this New York Times article.
Bikini will be released on July 4, 2024 and will be available on Amazon. For more information about the author visit Pseudepigraphapublishing.com.
