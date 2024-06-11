Our Legacies Foundation Is Hosting A Charlotte Power Networking TopGolf Event July 1oth

Kim M. Smith, President of Our Legacies Foundation Our Legacies Foundation Logo

This Event Celebrates The Legacies of Dr. George C. Fraser and the Late Dr. Joe L. Dudley Sr.

People will forget what you said, they will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” — Dr. George C. Fraser

CHARLOTTE, NC , UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by Our Legacies Foundation, we are thrilled to invite you to the Charlotte Power Networking TopGolf Event on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 6:30PM – 9:30PM at 9110 Drivers Way, Charlotte, NC, 28262. Pre-registration is required to secure your seat. Click Here to Register. This event is not just about networking and enjoying an evening of golf; it’s about celebrating the legacies of two remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to the African American community: Dr. George C. Fraser and the Late Dr. Joe L. Dudley Sr.

Dr. George C. Fraser, the founder of The Power Networking Experience & Expo, has been a trailblazer in the world of networking and entrepreneurship. His teachings have inspired countless individuals to build meaningful connections and achieve success in their personal and professional lives. We are honored to have him join us at this event and share his wisdom with our attendees.

We also pay tribute to the late Dr. Joe L. Dudley Sr., co-founder of Dudley Hair Care Products. Dr. Dudley’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to creating high-quality products have made him a legend in the beauty industry. His legacy continues through the work of his daughter, Ursula Dudley Oglesby, CEO and President of Dudley Beauty Corp., LLC, who will be joining us as a special guest.

This event aligns perfectly with Our Legacies Foundation’s mission to celebrate, document, and digitally preserve the generational legacies of people of African descent. We believe that by sharing the stories and experiences of our community’s leaders, we can inspire and educate future generations, fostering a sense of pride and purpose.

The evening will kick off at 6:30 PM with a warm welcome and an introduction to our honored guests. As you mingle with like-minded professionals, you’ll have the opportunity to forge new connections and strengthen existing ones. At 7:00 PM, we’ll sit down for a delicious dinner, giving you a chance to engage in meaningful conversations with your fellow attendees.

But the real fun begins at 7:15 PM when we hit the golf bays at Topgolf Charlotte. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time golfer, you’ll enjoy the state-of-the-art facilities and the friendly competition. Participate in games and contests throughout the evening, showcasing your skills and having a great time with your colleagues.

As the night winds down, we’ll gather at 9:00 PM for an awards ceremony and prize giveaway. This is your chance to recognize the achievements of your peers and celebrate the spirit of networking and collaboration that makes our community so strong.

But this event is about more than just having a good time. The funds raised from this gathering will be used to sponsor legacy projects that digitally preserve the life stories of people of African descent. By attending, you’re not only investing in your own professional development but also contributing to the preservation of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

At Our Legacies Foundation, we believe that without intentional efforts to pass on family beliefs, values, and traditions, people of African descent risk losing their cultural knowledge. By documenting and preserving the lessons learned from our past, we can apply them to our present and ensure that future generations have access to this invaluable wisdom.

Your participation not only helps you forge valuable connections but also supports the mission of Our Legacies Foundation in preserving and celebrating our rich cultural heritage. So, join us on Wednesday, July 10, 6:30PM – 9:30PM at Topgolf Charlotte for an unforgettable evening of networking, celebration, and cultural preservation. Connect with like-minded professionals, honor the legacies of Dr. George C. Fraser and Dr. Joe L. Dudley Sr., and support the vital work of Our Legacies Foundation.

To learn more about our mission and vision, visit our website at Our Legacies Foundation (https://ourlegacies.org). We look forward to seeing you at the Charlotte Power Networking TopGolf Event!