“Dreamland Awaits” A new Indie Arthouse Horror is coming from Hungary with an international cast shot in English

Teaser Poster for Dreamland Awaits

"Dreamland Awaits" is a new indie arthouse horror film from Hungary, The film combines elements of "The Babadook" and "Jacob’s Ladder," with a hint of Lovecraft

BUDAPEST XXI., PEST, HUNGARY, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dreamland Awaits" is a new indie arthouse horror film from Hungary. Produced by Full Screen Films, this micro-budget movie was created by award-winning indie filmmakers Demeter Lorant (director, writer, editor) and Gábor Sz. Nagy (producer). Filmed in just 10 days by a dedicated three-man crew in the Hungarian countryside, the story unfolds in a creepy house where the protagonist must stay for several days, completing tasks for a stranger who has kidnapped his family. The film combines elements of "The Babadook" and "Jacob’s Ladder," with a hint of Lovecraftian horror. The movie was shot at the end of April and is in post-production, the planned release is the fall of 2024.

Logline: In the house of nightmares, every instruction is a step closer to saving his family... or losing himself.

The movie features Nicolas Hackenberg, a French actor residing in Hungary, in his first leading role. Previously, he has appeared in "Fauda," "FBI International," and various other TV series and films. Working with him was a unique experience, as he carries the film with more than two-thirds of the scenes focusing solely on him. This made for a challenging shoot, with minimal downtime as he was constantly on camera and in character. He delivered an outstanding performance as Josh, the cop whose family has been kidnapped.

Rebecka Johnston (“Midsommar”, “The Strangers - Chapter 1.”) plays the owner of the house where the majority of the movie is set, she is a very talented Swedish actress living in Budapest, Hungary.

Short synopsis: Josh, a seasoned but troubled detective, has spent 20 years confronting life's darkest corners, shaping him into a hardened man. Now, he faces his greatest challenge: his wife and two daughters have been kidnapped by a mysterious figure. To save them, Josh must follow the stranger's commands, move into an empty house, remain unnoticed, and complete a series of tasks.

The house, a gateway to a dark dimension, begins to consume the reality around Josh, driving him toward insanity. As he navigates this perilous journey, he confronts a terror even more frightening—his own dark side.

About Us: Full Screen Films is an indie film studio based in Budapest Hungary. We aim to broaden the spectrum of horror and science fiction cinema by creating indie movies with unique visual direction and thought provoking subjects. We have produced several award winning live action genre short films over the years, our last project Sileo, an animated short was screened on more than 40 festivals around the world receiving numerous awards and nominations.

For more information, please contact: demeterlorant@gmail.com

Official website: https://www.dreamlandawaitsmovie.com/

