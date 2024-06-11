Comer Continues Probe into UNRWA Funding After Inadequate Response from State Department

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing the Committee’s investigation into the Biden Administration’s decision to restore U.S. funding to the United Nation’s Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in 2021. In the latest letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman Comer reiterates the previous requests for documents and information and in addition, a transcribed interview with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes, who signed off on the framework funding agreement with UNRWA.

“As we wrote previously, the Committee is concerned by the Biden Administration’s decision to renew funding for UNRWA. The underlying concerns have not changed. The Committee wrote to you on February 16, 2024, seeking documents and information related to our concerns. On May 31, 2024, the State Department provided an inadequate response to that letter, and documents that do not fully address the Committee’s concerns,” wrote Chairman Comer. “As such, we are reiterating our document requests along with an additional request that the State Department make Julieta Valls Noyes, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration available for a transcribed interview.”

Reports emerged in February that several UNRWA staff participated in the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas. More recent reports show Hamas compounds located under UNRWA buildings in Gaza City. Many of these allegations and the pattern of extremism and antisemitism from UNRWA teachers and staff date back a decade. Yet, the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration signed a Framework for Cooperation with UNRWA in May 2023. The documents provided by the State Department on May 31, 2023, included the framework for cooperation with UNRWA, but do not provide any evidence that the State Department took steps to ensure accountability for use of funds sent to the organization.

“The list of safeguards and oversight mechanisms provided in your response only underscores the Committee’s initial concerns. Given the Committee’s previously raised concerns regarding the decision to renew cooperation with UNRWA, and the State Department’s failure to comply with the request, we seek information directly from Ms. Valls Noyes,” continued Chairman Comer.

Read the full letter to Secretary Blinken here.

