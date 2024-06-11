Submit Release
***Update*** Shaftsbury Barracks / Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24B3000426 / 24B3000509                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 and 09/20/2023

STREET: Northside Drive

TOWN: Bennington, VT

 

ACCUSED: James A. Gathright Jr.

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police obtained arrest warrants for a Vermont man on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault – no consent arising from two separate sexual assault investigations that occurred in September 2023. The suspect is identified as James A. Gathright Jr., 56, of Manchester, NH. Gathright is facing charges of sexually assaulting a female on Northside Drive in Bennington and of sexually assaulting a juvenile female days later, on the rail trail near Northside Drive in Bennington.  Gathright was apprehended on June 10th, 2024, in Manchester, NH, by the US Marshals Service.  Gathright is awaiting extradition to Vermont.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bennington Police Department and the US Marshals Service during the investigation.

 

Gathright is described as Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. A photo of him is attached to this release. His last known whereabouts were in Bennington around November 2023.

 

Anyone with information on Gathright’s whereabouts should call their local police department or the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through VSP’s website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

