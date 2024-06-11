DC Department of Motor Vehicles Launches Permit Prep Bootcamp to Help Young Drivers Boost Knowledge Test Scores

Contact: Chiderah Monde - (202) 729-7098; [email protected]

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has announced the launch of the DC Permit Prep Bootcamp, a three-day summer training program designed to assist teens and young adults in studying for and taking the DC DMV Knowledge Test.

“Teens and young adults will be able to leave this fast-paced, three-day boot camp with the confidence, knowledge and prep materials necessary to successfully pass the DC DMV Knowledge Test,” said DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson.

The DC Permit Prep Bootcamp program is open to District teens and young adults ages 16 to 21 who do not have a learner permit. Classes begin July 9 at the DMV’s Southwest Service Center at 95 M Street SW. Space for the inaugural summer cohort is limited to 15 students per class, with registration closing on June 28, or once the six classes are full.

Participants of the program will receive over seven hours of instruction and will take practice tests, engage in discussions, and receive personalized instruction. The topics covered include traffic laws, road signs and driving safety rules. Students will leave the three-day bootcamp with the knowledge and tools needed to pass the DMV Knowledge Test.

The DC Permit Prep Bootcamp program is designed to increase transportation equity throughout the District and open opportunities to teens and young adults in all eight wards. A learner permit, earned in the process of getting a driver’s license, enables residents to travel to and from work, school, and access other essential services.

All graduates of the bootcamp will receive study materials and helpful resources for taking the DMV Knowledge Test, as well as access to additional online practice exams and quizzes to help them prepare.

Eligible students interested in attending DC DMV’s Permit Prep Bootcamp can register for classes online at dcpermitbootcamp.com.

Beginning drivers over age 21 who would like driver education and testing information can find it here.