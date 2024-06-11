SmarterSign Enhances Integration with Square POS for Inventory Control and Real-Time Updates
New features in SmarterSign's integration with Square POS up the game for creating a high-quality customer experience with minimal operational effort.
Helping restaurants of any size maximize the value of digital menu boards has always been our primary objective. The new features in this Square POS integration are the latest editions in this quest.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterSign, a pioneer in digital menu board solutions with 18 years of expertise, is thrilled to announce its latest integration with Square POS. This new development provides restaurant operators with superior inventory control and real-time menu updates, revolutionizing how digital menus are managed.
— Gregg Zinn - CEO, SmarterSign
By seamlessly linking Square POS to SmarterSign digital menu boards, restaurant owners can ensure that their menus are always up-to-date with the latest changes in pricing, and item availability. This synchronization minimizes manual efforts and reduces the risk of errors, making operations more efficient and enhancing customer experience.
“We are excited to offer this cutting-edge integration to our customers,” said Gregg Zinn, CEO of SmarterSign. “Our goal has always been to simplify the management of digital menus, and this integration helps ensure that every menu update is reflected in real time, providing accurate and timely information to customers.”
Key Features of the Integration Include:
Real-Time Updates: Automatically syncs any changes made in the Square POS catalog to digital menu boards, ensuring that menus are always current.
Enhanced Inventory Control: Instantly updates item availability on digital menus, reducing customer frustration by informing customers of availability.
User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, allowing restaurant operators to manage and design digital menus without needing technical expertise.
Since 2006, SmarterSign has been at the forefront of digital menu board innovation, delivering flexible design options and easy-to-use tools tailored for the needs of restaurant operators. The integration with Square POS underscores SmarterSign's commitment to providing comprehensive and effective digital signage solutions.
With no long-term contracts and offerings starting as low as $25 per month, SmarterSign offers a cost-effective solution that brings significant value to restaurant operations. This new integration empowers restaurants to quickly adapt to market changes, maintain accurate menus, and enhance the overall customer experience.
For more information and to get started with SmarterSign and Square POS integration, visit https://www.smartersign.com/square.
About SmarterSign
SmarterSign has been a trusted provider of high-quality digital signage solutions for nearly 18 years, with significant expertise in digital menu boards. Their cutting-edge platform is designed to put business owners in complete control of their digital signage needs. With a track record of excellence, SmarterSign has established itself as a leader in the industry.
Headquartered in New York, SmarterSign operates with a customer-centric approach, ensuring businesses have the tools and support they need to succeed. Their team of experts leverages innovative technology to create visually captivating digital menu boards that enhance customer engagement and drive brand visibility. With a commitment to delivering exceptional digital signage solutions, SmarterSign continues to empower businesses across various industries.
For more information about SmarterSign Digital Menu Boards and its innovative solutions, please visit www.smartersign.com/digital-menu-boards
