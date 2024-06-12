YouTube Mainstay Joins Up-And-Comer To Support to 53 Million Unpaid Caregivers
The Carefullist secures brand partnership with All Home Care Matters, aka the Senior Care Influencer, offering free caregiving and grief support resources.
The Carefullist is working to help eradicate a sense of loneliness and tremendous overwhelm by connecting family caregivers with the tips and resources they need on their caregiving journey.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carefullist, an online service providing tips and resources to family caregivers, announced a brand ambassador partnership with All Home Care Matters, led by industry expert Lance A. Slatton, famously known as The Senior Care Influencer.
— Lance A. Slatton
“When I am approached by brands and companies to be their brand ambassador, there are certain criteria we review to see if it aligns with our goals and values before making a decision. The Carefullist is more than a brand, it is a resource that will help family caregivers in a multitude of ways. Since their values, mission, and goals align with mine and All Home Care Matters, it was an easy decision to become their new brand ambassador and help share The Carefullist with family caregivers everywhere,” said Slatton, host of the award-winning podcast & YouTube channel All Home Care Matters.
“This is a very exciting time for The Carefullist. We are honored for the opportunity to serve the 53 million unpaid caregivers in the US,” said Founder, Katie Kristofic. “Caregiving is the ultimate act of love. It is vitally important that people know they aren’t alone in this. Partnering with All Home Care Matters helps us to support those who need it most.”
Slatton continued, “Family caregivers are often left feeling a sense of loneliness and tremendous overwhelm. The Carefullist is working to help eradicate those feelings and connect family caregivers with the tips and resources needed to help them on their caregiving journey.”
Kristofic agreed, “This is personal for me as someone who played a long-distance supporting caregiver role to my dad and sister during my mom’s Alzheimer’s journey. So much time and energy are spent looking for information. It can and should be easier. I’m a firm believer in the phrase ‘if not me, then who?’ and I owe that outlook on life to the way I was raised.”
• All Home Care Matters has over 120k subscribers on YouTube and over 250k podcast downloads per month across platforms
• On average, caregivers spend more than 13 hours per month on research for their loved one *2011 Gallup Poll; it is generally assumed this number is far greater in 2024
• The Carefullist aims to streamline the info-gathering process to save caregivers precious time
• June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
About All Home Care Matters
In 2020, Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia, Mich launched All Home Care Matters, a podcast hosted by Lance A. Slatton, CSCM. He is a case manager of ELHCS who has become an innovator in helping others deal with the issues and challenges of senior living and long-term care. Slatton, author of the recently published "The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide," has become a renowned voice in the long-term care community.
All Home Care Matters is a multiple award-winning podcast and YouTube show devoted to helping families, caregivers, and their loved ones navigate long-term care issues. All Home Care Matters was the recipient of the Silver Creator Award from Google & YouTube in 2023. This award is only given out to 0.5% of the over 80 million YouTube channels and was also the recipient of the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts Award of Distinction for Film in Health and Wellness.
About The Carefullist
The Carefullist, which began in 2023 as an online social community for family caregivers, recently launched the first phase of its website, a tool housing carefully vetted resources, tips, and support for unpaid caregivers in the US. In tandem with this launch and partnership announcement, Founder Katie Kristofic is featured on the upcoming June 21st episode of the podcast “All Home Care Matters”, where she addresses the need for accessible, trustworthy, and affordable support for all caregivers. Currently, The Carefullist is seeking funding through various grant applications to further expand its website’s capabilities and user experience.
###
Katie Kristofic
The Carefullist
info@carefullist.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube