$21 Million Infrastructure Project in Whitney Point

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is underway on a $21.2 million project in the Village of Whitney Point that will replace the U.S. Route 11 bridge over the Tioughnioga River, construct 1.5 miles of new ADA-compliant sidewalks along both sides of U.S. Route 11 from Main Street to Keibel Road, and install new crosswalks at Whitney Point Middle School and the Broome County Fairgrounds. As part of the project, the State Department of Transportation is working with KLAW Industries to integrate recycled glass into concrete, increasing the concrete’s strength while lowering the cement content and carbon emissions. Whitney Point is the home to the Broome County Fairgrounds and serves as a crossroads for destinations in the Southern Tier and Central New York such as Binghamton, Cortland, Syracuse and Ithaca.

“This project, which enhances safety and walkability while replacing a 77-year-old bridge, is a solid investment in the future of Whitney Point, which is home to one of the best county fairs in the entire Empire State,” Governor Hochul said. “Coupled with innovations in new technology that will lower carbon emissions, this project will not only shore up the Village’s infrastructure, but make it a more resilient place to live, work and raise a family.”

The U.S. Route 11 bridge over the Tioughnioga River provides a vital connection to businesses, recreational opportunities and community facilities along U.S. Route 11. It also provides travelers access to Interstate 81 and State Routes 26, 79, and 206. The average annual daily traffic count within the project limits is over 11,000 vehicles per day. The existing bridge carrying U.S. Route 11 over the Tioughnioga River is a three-span steel thru-girder structure built in 1947 and is approaching the end of its service life. The bridge is on the State’s High-Risk Flood Watch List which requires 24/7 monitoring when water levels reach a predetermined elevation.

The new structure will be a multi-girder bridge less prone to the impacts of flooding, which will enable it to be removed from the State’s High-Risk Flood Watch List. The aesthetic features of the new bridge, including the bridge rail and roadway lighting, were designed to visually complement an adjacent bridge, which was reconstructed in 2017 and carries East Main Street over the Tioughnioga River.

KLAW Industries, which received an award from the American Concrete Institute for its innovative concrete production process, was formed in 2019 by local Binghamton University students and developed at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, a business incubator and hub for start-up activity in the region. The recycled glass project follows NYSDOT’s performance evaluation of the technology, while demonstrating a commitment to resiliency and sustainability through the innovative use of locally recycled materials, in turn supporting New York’s ambitious climate goals.

Work on the project is expected to last until late 2026. A temporary bridge will be built adjacent to the existing bridge to accommodate pedestrian, two-way vehicle, and bicycle traffic during construction. Lane shifts on U.S. Route 11 will be necessary to build new sidewalks and crosswalks.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This project along U.S. Route 11 is one that the Department of Transportation is extremely proud to bring to the people of Whitney Point and its visitors. As a frequent visitor and admirer of New York’s Southern Tier, this project has something for everybody: it will enhance safety for fairgoers, enhance walkability within the Village, and replace an aging bridge with a more resilient structure. I look forward to seeing the finished product firsthand.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am pleased to see this critical infrastructure project get underway here in Whitney Point. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for making this important investment in our rural community. Not only will these state funds enable us to replace this bridge, but it will also ensure that this important corridor in our community is ADA-compliant. I am thrilled that KLAW Industries, one of our local innovators, will play a key role in this important project.”

Assemblymember Jeff Gallahan said, “Ensuring access to high-quality infrastructure for every community I have the privilege to represent in the New York State Assembly is one of my top priorities. I am excited to see that construction is underway on the new U.S. Route 11 bridge across the Tioughnioga River in the Village of Whitney Point. This project embraces innovative technology developed by local company KLAW Industries, while implementing the best of modern engineering and bridge design. This investment will have a tremendous positive impact on the Village and surrounding community, enabling Whitney Point to continue to serve as both a destination and essential regional transportation crossroads for decades to come!”

Mayor of Whitney Point Jason Somers said, “As the Mayor of Whitney Point, I am thrilled about the commencement of this transformative $21.2 million project, which will not only replace the aging U.S. Route 11 bridge over the Tioughnioga River but also enhance our community with new ADA-compliant sidewalks and safer crosswalks at key locations. This project underscores our commitment to sustainability by incorporating recycled glass into concrete, reducing carbon emissions, and increasing its strength. The new bridge will provide a more resilient connection for our residents, our school’s students, and visitors - ensuring safer and more efficient travel throughout our region. This development is a significant step forward for Whitney Point, reinforcing our position as a vital crossroads in the Southern Tier and Central New York. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and the State Department of Transportation for their dedication to improving our infrastructure and quality of life.”

