Iconic Dave Brubeck Composition, Pange Lingua Variations performance at Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento

EINPresswire.com/ -- **Iconic Dave Brubeck Composition, Pange Lingua Variations to be performed at Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento**
On July 6, 2024 jazz, classical and spiritual music enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to experience the timeless melodies of legendary jazz composer Dave Brubeck at the historic Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento, California. The Cathedral will present Brubeck's masterpiece Pange Lingua Variations, composed for the Cathedral and first performed there in May 1983 to sold-out audiences. The work showcases the rich tapestry of musical ingenuity that has defined Brubeck's legacy.
Grammy-nominated musicians Chris and Dan Brubeck (sons of the late maestro) and longtime associate of the Brubeck institute, pianist Joe Gilman, will be performing in the concert. Their collective virtuosity promises to infuse vitality into Brubeck's composition, honoring his enduring influence on the world of jazz and classical music.
The performance will feature the Cathedral Choir and Orchestra under the direction of Neal Gittleman, conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Gittleman's expertise and passion for Brubeck's work ensure an evening of musical brilliance and emotional resonance.
Pange Lingua Variations holds a special place in music history, showcasing Brubeck's unparalleled ability to seamlessly blend jazz improvisation with classical motifs and Gregorian chant. The work transcends genre boundaries and invites listeners on a journey of musical and stylistic exploration.
The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, with its inspiring architecture and acoustics, provides the perfect setting for this special performance, promising an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.
"We are honored to present this iconic work by Dave Brubeck in the majestic, sacred setting it was originally written for,” said event organizers. "It is a testament to Brubeck's enduring legacy and the power of music to unite and inspire."
Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear the magic of Pange Lingua Variations live at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on July 6, 2024 at 8:00PM, preceded by an optional wine-and-cheese reception and tours of the Cathedral at 6:00PM.
All proceeds from the concert will fund the Cathedral’s Social Service Ministries.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://cbssac.ticketspice.com/brubeck
Media Contact: concerts@cathedralsacramento.org
[Organizer's Name: Richard Zacaroli]
[Organizer's Title: Pastoral Council, Event Co-chair]
[Organizer's Contact Information: rzacaroli@gmail.com]
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
+1 916-444-3070
rzacaroli@gmail.com
