Rack Room Shoes Sponsors The BOW Collective's Capital Conference Kickoff Event in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BOW Collective proudly announces Rack Room Shoes as the official sponsor for the kickoff event of the Capital Conference, at the Museum of African American Culture. This event marked the start of an impactful week dedicated to empowering Black women entrepreneurs through networking opportunities and access to capital. With over 200 Black-owned businesses gathering in Charlotte, they collectively represent 1.4 billion dollars in annual revenue and support thousands of jobs. The 3rd annual Capital Conference featured discussions, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at fostering economic growth through strategic partnerships.

"We are delighted to partner with Rack Room Shoes, a brand that shares our commitment to supporting women in business," said Nic Cober, President of The BOW Collective. "Their support goes beyond mere sponsorship; it represents a shared vision of empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering a community where they can thrive. We are excited that this kickoff marks the beginning of a new, fruitful business relationship that will benefit both our organizations and the wider community."

The evening featured a special fireside chat with Mayor Vi Lyles—who has been at the forefront of propelling the city towards a future where quality of life and equal opportunity are accessible to all—engaging discussions with a curated list of local Black-owned businesses, opportunities for collaboration, and engaging conversations with Rack Room Shoes.

**About The BOW Collective**
THE BOW COLLECTIVE, ™ is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists" we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, we actively create the pipeline of successful entrepreneurship by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.

