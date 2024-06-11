Submit Release
Inventory Management Company Is Now Offering Full Service Inventory Solutions

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datascan, a leading provider of self-service technology for inventory management and counting solutions, has just launched their full-service inventory counting solution. This service offers several accurate and fast inventory solutions from one place and is available to retailers, auto part stores, convenience stores, warehouses, and grocery stores. This service is available now and people can reach out to Datascan through their website.

Full-Service Inventory Counting Solutions
Datascan intends to make inventory management and counting simple and convenient for businesses by providing an all-in-one service full of solutions.

This full service counting solution includes:

Supplemental Staffing: Provides cost-effective, flexible supplemental staffing to boost inventory count efficiency.

Training, Support and Consulting: Offers training, ongoing support, and strategic consulting to equip clients with the tools and expertise for effective inventory management.

Inventory Count Solutions: Assists with various inventory counts, including physical, cycle, category, and shipping/receiving counts, providing tailored solutions for each.

Inventory Tracking Software: Datascan's DART Connect software offers the same speed and accuracy as handheld scanners on your own devices, reducing costs and simplifying logistics for easier inventory management.

Enhanced Data Analytics: Datascan's software simplifies inventory data analysis, providing critical insights and automating pattern identification.

Inventory Tracking Equipment: Supplies user-friendly handheld scanners and tags.

RFID Implementation: Offers advanced RFID technology for rapid, precise inventory counts, saving time and creating an efficient inventory management process.

Datascan is the leading global provider of innovative self-scan solutions for inventory counting and management, serving esteemed retailers across 42 countries worldwide. Clients are able to utilize Datascan’s advanced software and technology to perform accurate, on-demand inventory counts efficiently and cost-effectively. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to excellence, Datascan provides retailers with the tools and technology necessary to revolutionize inventory management processes, guaranteeing unparalleled precision and reliability in every count. For further information, visit www.datascan.com.

You just read:

