Fayetteville Driver Services Center Reopening After Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Fayetteville Driver Services Center, located at 4110 Thornton Taylor Parkway, which closed for a planned remodel in April, will reopen to the public on Monday, June, 17.

The newly refurbished full-service center has fresh paint, updated flooring, and new furniture. Driver license and identification card issuance, REAL IDs, vision, knowledge, and skills testing, motor vehicle records, handgun permit applications, voter registration and organ/tissue donor registration are offered during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.