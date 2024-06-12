7 Mindsets Launches Next-Generation High School Curriculum

Prioritizing Student Voice and Reflection, the Redesigned Courses Actively Engage Students in Their Learning and Cultivate Critical Skills for School and Life.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindset-based and mental health learning solutions, today announced the launch of the company’s next-generation Tier 1 high school curriculum. The redesigned curriculum represents a transformative approach to student and educator engagement, aligning the 7 Mindsets core competencies with college and career readiness and 21st-century learning frameworks to cultivate critical skills and resilience, a key component of the company’s MTSS approach, in students navigating high school.

"We're incredibly excited to unveil our next-generation high school curriculum at 7 Mindsets. It's so much more than just a redesign; it's a transformation aimed at igniting engagement, passion, and purpose in our students,” said Mark Belles, CEO of 7 Mindsets. “With a focus on growth mindset development and 21st-century skills, we're empowering young people to navigate the complexities of today's world with confidence and resilience."

Guided by 7 Mindsets’ “For Students, By Students” initiative, including hundreds of students from diverse backgrounds, developed through extensive academic and market research, and tested in the live school environment, 7 Mindsets’ redesigned high school curriculum offers a dynamic blend of interactive learning, engaging activities, and a holistic approach that prioritizes student voice and reflection. The courses enable students to deepen their understanding of the 7 Mindsets and core competencies while also gaining essential skills focused on college and career readiness and 21st century learning.

“We are thrilled with the feedback we’ve received from educators and students during our early access program testing,” said Belles. The curriculum was tested in schools across the country, including urban, suburban, and rural districts, and all sites returned positive feedback around the increased functionality of the high school platform, new features offered to educators, and increased levels of student engagement in the discussions and activities.

Jennifer Witte, school counselor in New Caney ISD, Texas, shared, “It was incredibly impactful to see how all students have a voice in the redesigned lessons, and their overall engagement and participation increased with the new platform.” ToniJo Niccoli, principal in St. Vrain Valley Schools, Colorado, said, “I was delighted to observe a lesson where students shared what they are interested in pursuing post-high school and see how they embraced the ‘We are Connected’ Mindset when working with their peers and combining their passions into future endeavors.”

The redesigned high school curriculum is available to customers on the 7 Mindsets platform on Monday, June 17, 2024.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides mindset-based and mental health learning solutions for schools and districts nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth, drive measurable impact, and ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

