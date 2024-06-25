Manufactured Home Owners Get Much Needed Relief Under New Law
Florida manufactured homeowners who own their homes but lease the land the house is on will get more rights with a new law going into effect July 1st.
I appreciate the Governor’s support! There are many challenges for those who choose this lifestyle. My bill is a step toward helping the homeowners and I will continue to work on their issues.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of Manufactured Home Owners of Florida, Inc., (FMO), is pleased that the Governor has approved CS/CS/CS/HB 613 by Representative Paula Stark, (parts of Orange and Osceola). The Senate companion bill was filed by Senator Colleen Burton, (part of Polk). These laws, which takes effect on July 1, were supported by a massive campaign by manufactured/mobile homeowners throughout the state.
Since 1962 the FMO is the Florida-based, nonprofit, consumer advocacy, membership organization dedicated to supporting the interests of hundreds of thousands of mobile/manufactured homeowners in the state of Florida who own their homes that are placed on leased land. This lifestyle enjoyed in parks and communities represents an integral component of Florida’s affordable housing stock.
The bill will assist homeowners and park owners in dispute resolution through mediation by streamlining the process in current law by avoiding some of the bureaucracy of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. It will also clarify that a live-in assistant for health care purposes will have a background screening (as current residents must have) and not have a right of tenancy if the assistance is no longer required.
FMO President, Rick Hollenbach, said "CS/CS/CS/HB 613 represents a lot of effort of FMO and its membership in communicating with the bill sponsors and both chambers of the Florida Legislature. Over 1,100 FMO members wrote committee members asking for their vote in support of this bill. We're proud of their efforts on behalf of such a large number of constituents.” It's a step forward in gaining rights for the hundreds of thousands of manufactured homeowners in Florida, many of whom are seniors on fixed incomes.
Representative Stark said: “I certainly appreciate the Governor’s support! There are many challenges for those who choose this lifestyle. My bill is a step toward helping the homeowners and I will continue to work on their issues.”
