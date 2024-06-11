Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,860 in the last 365 days.

June 11, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Urges SCOTUS to Rule On States’ Authority to Regulate PBMs

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Chloe Smith
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Urges SCOTUS to Rule On States’ Authority to Regulate PBMs

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a bipartisan 32-state coalition requesting that the United States Supreme Court review a decision limiting Oklahoma’s authority to regulate abusive pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). 

In an amicus brief, Attorney General Miyares and the coalition ask the Court to grant Oklahoma’s request to review a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, which held that federal laws preempt Oklahoma laws that regulate PBMs.

As Attorney General Miyares and the coalition write in their amicus brief to the Supreme Court, “states have a compelling interest in preserving their traditional authority to protect their residents’ access to healthcare and to regulate business practices in their states. To advance these interests, all states regulate [PBMs] to some degree.” The broad approach of the Tenth Circuit to federal preemption, however, would “severely and unduly impede states’ abilities to protect their residents and regulate businesses.”

“PBMs have long operated as middlemen in the prescription pharmaceutical industry, profiting from fees and reimbursement disparities. Their self-serving protections stifle competition, obscure transparency, and restrict access to potentially life-saving medications. PBMs have not served the best interests of consumers, and it is essential the Court affirms that all States can regulate PBMs,” said Attorney General Miyares

PBMs have been largely unregulated for decades. In the absence of federal regulation, States like Virginia have stepped up to protect consumers and pharmacies, but have continued to face challenges from the PBM industry. Earlier this year, 39 attorneys general, including Attorney General Miyares, urged Congress to take further actions to regulate PBMs at the federal level.

Joining Attorney General Miyares in this bipartisan brief are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington. 

Read the brief here.

###

You just read:

June 11, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Urges SCOTUS to Rule On States’ Authority to Regulate PBMs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more