Exeter Smiles Enhances Orthodontics in Allentown with Advanced Invisalign Services

Offering an effective alternative to traditional braces, Exeter Smiles in Allentown provides Invisalign aligners, emphasizing aesthetics and convenience.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of the Lehigh Valley in search of a modern and subtle method to straighten their teeth can find the ideal solution with Invisalign aligners in Allentown from Exeter Smiles.

Invisalign aligners are celebrated for their clear, removable design, allowing wearers to maintain dental hygiene and eat their favorite foods. The aligners can be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing, providing an unmatched level of convenience compared to traditional orthodontic solutions.

Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles, highlights the advantages of Invisalign, stating, "At Exeter Smiles, we are dedicated to offering the best orthodontic technologies. Invisalign aligners align perfectly with our commitment to providing discreet, high-quality care that fits our patients' lives. Their design not only promotes better oral health but also enhances comfort throughout the treatment process."

Those interested in exploring Invisalign in Allentown can take advantage of a free consultation at Exeter Smiles. During this consultation, Dr. Silman and his team will create a customized treatment plan tailored to each patient's dental health and personal needs. Exeter Smiles also continues to offer traditional braces for only $3,995, which includes X-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs.

To schedule a consultation and learn more about the benefits of Invisalign in Allentown, please visit https://exeter-smiles.com/allentown-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.