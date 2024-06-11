Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,860 in the last 365 days.

The WCO organizes the biannual meeting of its Virtual Working Group on GED

The WCO organized on the 4th of June the bi-annual meeting with the Virtual Working Group (VWG) on Gender Equality and Diversity (GED). For the first time in the 7-year history of the VWG, the session was interpreted into English and French, allowing more Members to join the same meeting and maximize exchanges. In total, 35 Member administrations participated in the meeting, with over 65 delegates. Participants were provided with an update on the WCO’s work on GED and a summary of the progress in the East and Southern Africa and the Americas regions. Furthermore, Colombia Customs shared its experience in implementing gender equality by showcasing various examples in relation to the prevention of gender-based violence and the use of sex-disaggregated data to form policy decisions. Finally, an update was given of the Plenary session on Advancing Women Empowerment through Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) Programmes: Addressing Gender-Related Barriers in Global Trade, which was part of the last WCO Global AEO Conference.

The meeting elected Ms. Magret Gasa from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) as the new Chair of the VWG and Ms. Tetiana Korzhynska from the Ukraine Customs Service as the new Vice-Chair. Their mandate takes effect from July 2024 to June 2025.

For further information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org

You just read:

The WCO organizes the biannual meeting of its Virtual Working Group on GED

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more