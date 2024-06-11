"Memory in the Mirror" by Janine Ellis-Fynn: A Journey from Darkness to Redemption
EINPresswire.com/ -- In her deeply moving memoir, “Memory in the Mirror”, Janine Ellis-Fynn takes readers on a poignant journey through her life, sharing her profound experiences of pain, loss, and ultimately, hope and healing. This compelling narrative is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the transformative power of faith.
About the Book
“Memory in the Mirror” is an evocative account of one woman's struggle against the shadows of her past. Janine Ellis-Fynn candidly recounts her traumatic childhood, marked by her mother's mental illness, and the harrowing experience of being raped by a 'friend' at the age of 18. The heartbreak continues as she faces an unwanted pregnancy at 22, pressured by her boyfriend to undergo an abortion, which plunges her into a devastating grief that leads to an almost fatal suicide attempt. In surviving this darkest hour, Janine embarks on a quest for meaning and redemption, eventually finding solace and purpose in her faith. Her journey is beautifully illustrated through the metaphor of a caterpillar undergoing metamorphosis, transforming within the cocoon to emerge as a butterfly—a symbol of hope and renewal.
Memory in the Mirror is written with raw vulnerability and unflinching honesty. Janine's storytelling captures the essence of her emotional and spiritual journey, hammering home the themes of God's grace, love, and forgiveness in a uniquely inspiring way. She also bravely shares her own battles with mental illness, aiming to offer encouragement and hope to others facing similar struggles. This powerful memoir demonstrates how suffering and pain can be transformative, molding character and bringing forth beauty from ashes. Memory in the Mirror is a must-read for anyone who has experienced brokenness, heartbreak, or loss and has grappled with the profound question: "God, where are you when it hurts?"
About the Author
Janine Ellis-Fynn is a versatile author whose literary journey spans across genres and themes, reflecting her rich and diverse life experiences. Born in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), she later relocated to South Africa, where she pursued a passion for writing, earning distinction in Freelance Journalism. Currently residing in the UK with her husband and two grown-up daughters, Janine has carved a niche for herself in the literary world with her captivating storytelling and profound insights into the human experience. Her literary repertoire showcases a breadth of creativity and depth of understanding that resonates with readers of all ages.
In her debut novel, ‘Crimson as the Sun’, Janine delves into the historical and political landscape of the Rhodesian war. This compelling tale sets the stage for Janine's subsequent works, including 5IVE and its sequel HIDE, fiction novels imbued with a Christian theme that explore the complexities of faith and redemption. Never one to shy away from addressing pressing societal issues, Janine has also ventured into the realm of children's literature, with a focus on delivering important messages of hope and healing to young readers. Her books, ‘Nigel the Unlikely Hero’ and ‘Camilla & Beatrice’, tackle topics such as bullying and mental health, instilling in children a sense of resilience and empowerment.
Janine’s life has been a tapestry woven with threads of hurt, brokenness, fear, and depression. Despite these profound challenges, she eventually found redemption, hope, and healing through God's grace. This journey has ignited a lifelong desire within her to chronicle her path towards the heart of God. It is her deepest prayer that anyone reading her book who has experienced rape, abortion, mental illness, or suicidal thoughts—or has lost a loved one to suicide—will find solace and strength in her story. She hopes to draw them towards a Father who is ready and waiting to embrace, forgive, heal, and restore them.
Message from the Author
“My message is clear: No matter how dark your life may be or what you are struggling to overcome, there is always hope when you put your faith in Jesus Christ. There is a kind, loving God who loves you unconditionally, who knit you in your mother’s womb and is ready and waiting to receive you. You can live in hope, healing and restoration and my journey is a powerful testimony of that.”
Janine Ellis-Fynn recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSkACvqQiaE)
By sharing her experiences with raw vulnerability and honesty, she aims to offer a beacon of hope to those navigating their own dark valleys, assuring them that they are not alone and that a loving and redemptive God is always there for them. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.co.uk/Memory-Mirror-Janine-Ellis-Fynn/dp/B0BW3BDKD1?source=ps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext&ref_=fplfs&psc=1&smid=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE.
Luna Harrington
About the Book
“Memory in the Mirror” is an evocative account of one woman's struggle against the shadows of her past. Janine Ellis-Fynn candidly recounts her traumatic childhood, marked by her mother's mental illness, and the harrowing experience of being raped by a 'friend' at the age of 18. The heartbreak continues as she faces an unwanted pregnancy at 22, pressured by her boyfriend to undergo an abortion, which plunges her into a devastating grief that leads to an almost fatal suicide attempt. In surviving this darkest hour, Janine embarks on a quest for meaning and redemption, eventually finding solace and purpose in her faith. Her journey is beautifully illustrated through the metaphor of a caterpillar undergoing metamorphosis, transforming within the cocoon to emerge as a butterfly—a symbol of hope and renewal.
Memory in the Mirror is written with raw vulnerability and unflinching honesty. Janine's storytelling captures the essence of her emotional and spiritual journey, hammering home the themes of God's grace, love, and forgiveness in a uniquely inspiring way. She also bravely shares her own battles with mental illness, aiming to offer encouragement and hope to others facing similar struggles. This powerful memoir demonstrates how suffering and pain can be transformative, molding character and bringing forth beauty from ashes. Memory in the Mirror is a must-read for anyone who has experienced brokenness, heartbreak, or loss and has grappled with the profound question: "God, where are you when it hurts?"
About the Author
Janine Ellis-Fynn is a versatile author whose literary journey spans across genres and themes, reflecting her rich and diverse life experiences. Born in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), she later relocated to South Africa, where she pursued a passion for writing, earning distinction in Freelance Journalism. Currently residing in the UK with her husband and two grown-up daughters, Janine has carved a niche for herself in the literary world with her captivating storytelling and profound insights into the human experience. Her literary repertoire showcases a breadth of creativity and depth of understanding that resonates with readers of all ages.
In her debut novel, ‘Crimson as the Sun’, Janine delves into the historical and political landscape of the Rhodesian war. This compelling tale sets the stage for Janine's subsequent works, including 5IVE and its sequel HIDE, fiction novels imbued with a Christian theme that explore the complexities of faith and redemption. Never one to shy away from addressing pressing societal issues, Janine has also ventured into the realm of children's literature, with a focus on delivering important messages of hope and healing to young readers. Her books, ‘Nigel the Unlikely Hero’ and ‘Camilla & Beatrice’, tackle topics such as bullying and mental health, instilling in children a sense of resilience and empowerment.
Janine’s life has been a tapestry woven with threads of hurt, brokenness, fear, and depression. Despite these profound challenges, she eventually found redemption, hope, and healing through God's grace. This journey has ignited a lifelong desire within her to chronicle her path towards the heart of God. It is her deepest prayer that anyone reading her book who has experienced rape, abortion, mental illness, or suicidal thoughts—or has lost a loved one to suicide—will find solace and strength in her story. She hopes to draw them towards a Father who is ready and waiting to embrace, forgive, heal, and restore them.
Message from the Author
“My message is clear: No matter how dark your life may be or what you are struggling to overcome, there is always hope when you put your faith in Jesus Christ. There is a kind, loving God who loves you unconditionally, who knit you in your mother’s womb and is ready and waiting to receive you. You can live in hope, healing and restoration and my journey is a powerful testimony of that.”
Janine Ellis-Fynn recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSkACvqQiaE)
By sharing her experiences with raw vulnerability and honesty, she aims to offer a beacon of hope to those navigating their own dark valleys, assuring them that they are not alone and that a loving and redemptive God is always there for them. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.co.uk/Memory-Mirror-Janine-Ellis-Fynn/dp/B0BW3BDKD1?source=ps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext&ref_=fplfs&psc=1&smid=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE.
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+ +1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Memory in the Mirror by Janine Ellis Fynn on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford