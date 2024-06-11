EU to extend temporary protection for people fleeing Russian aggression against Ukraine until March 2026

Today, the European Commission proposed to extend the temporary protection for people fleeing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine for another year, from 5 March 2025 to 4 March 2026.

The Temporary Protection Directive grants immediate protection and access to rights in the EU, including residency rights, access to the labour market, accommodation, social welfare assistance, medical and other assistance. It also helps Member States to manage arrivals in an orderly and effective way.

The European Commission said in a press release the extension was a “necessary and appropriate response to the current situation”, adding: “Given continued Russian attacks on the civil and critical infrastructure across Ukraine, safe and durable conditions for the return of people to Ukraine are not currently in place.”

According to the Commission, the ultimate goal is to ensure that all those fleeing Russia’s war of aggression can find protection in the EU, and that those almost 4.2 million people already benefiting from temporary protection in EU Member States are provided with as much stability as possible under the current circumstances.

The Commission will present the proposal to EU Ministers at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on 13 June. It is then for the Council to formally adopt the proposal.

