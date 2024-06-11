Georgia: EU Prize for Journalism 2024 open for applications

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia invites local journalists to submit their entries for the 2024 edition of the EU Journalism Prize.

Established by the European Union Delegation to Georgia in 2012, the EU Prize for Journalism encourages professionalism and ethical conduct in Georgian journalism.

The 2024 EU Prize for Journalism will be awarded in seven categories:

Best story in print or online media;

Best feature story in broadcast or online media;

Best investigative story in print, online, or broadcast media;

Best blog, opinion or column in print, online or broadcast media;

The most innovative and original piece of work in print, broadcast or online media;

Best documentary photo reflecting EU values;

Best Student work in print, online or broadcast media.

The winners of all seven categories will receive a cash prize.

The EUMM Special Prize for Peace Journalism will not be a category in this year’s Journalism Prize. The EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) is shifting its focus towards capacity-building for emerging journalists in conflict-sensitive reporting. Through newly developed projects, especially targeting journalism students, EUMM will promote reporting that fosters confidence-building and peace

The deadline for applications is 10 October.

The application form, rules and submission guidelines are available here.

