The Methanol Institute Welcomes STX Group as a New Member Company

WASHINGTON, DC , USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome STX Group as our newest member. STX Group is a leading global environmental commodity trader and climate solutions provider. For over 25 years STX Group has been at the forefront of the global transition towards a low-carbon economy. Leveraging their long-standing expertise in accurately pricing pollution and emissions, STX Group can help cultivate trust in market-based solutions to the decarbonized economy.

STX Group's trading and corporate climate solutions offerings ensure capital flows to thousands of projects that make the world a greener place, while providing corporations with certified proof-points of their contributions to environmental progress.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 13 countries worldwide, STX Group’s global team, inclusive of Vertis and Strive, comprises of over 500 employees of more than 60 nationalities.

MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "With their deep expertise in pollution and emissions pricing, STX Group offers a valuable piece of the puzzle as the methanol industry seeks to achieve its environmental targets."

"We are delighted to join the Methanol Institute and collaborate with fellow members as we share the vision for a sustainable economy powered by methanol. We look forward to bringing our expertise in RNG solutions to bio-methanol producers along with renewable power commodities and biogenic CO2 to e-methanol producers. STX Group's experts will continue to actively collaborate with key players across the industry, engaging in key committees such as aviation, road transport, policy and marine fuels, all crucial areas to achieve wider adoption,” said Jens Schumacher, Managing Partner at STX Group.

To learn more about STX Group click HERE.

About the Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, shippers, and technology companies. MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

Lawrence Navin
Methanol Institute
+1 703-248-3636
