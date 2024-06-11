Ideon Showcases Newest Critical Minerals Successes at Stanford Mineral-X Symposium
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideon Technologies, a leader in advanced subsurface imaging technology, will take the stage at the Mineral-X Symposium on June 13, 2024, at Stanford University, California, USA – in the heart of Silicon Valley.
The Stanford Mineral-X program is an exclusive research community focusing on technological innovation to create a resilient mineral supply chain to achieve clean, renewable energy. The annual symposium is an opportunity for the mining industry, clean tech investors, academia, government, NGOs, and critical mineral end-users to learn about the latest progress.
Ideon Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Dr. Douglas Schouten, PhD will present during the Innovations in Geophysical Solutions session at 10:30 am. Moderated by KoBold Metals, this session also features Xcalibur Smart Mapping and Fleet Space Technologies. Doug will share examples of how the Ideon Subsurface Intelligence Platform™ is delivering high-impact results for the world’s largest mining companies across brownfield exploration, resource characterization, underground mine monitoring, and geotechnical applications.
“I am excited to demonstrate how Ideon is directly addressing the problem of geological uncertainty,” says Schouten. “Alongside advances in our core technology, the collaborative research we are conducting with the faculty and scientists at Stanford is generating more reliable orebody knowledge and reducing the time and capital required to advance critical metals projects to production -- enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and geologic value creation.”
About Stanford Mineral-X (mineralx.stanford.edu)
Mineral-X is a membership-based industrial affiliates program at Stanford University, one of the world’s leading research and teaching institutions. The purpose of the program is to foster research, innovation, and acceleration to a renewable energy future. It focuses on technological innovation needed to create a resilient mineral supply chain to achieve clean renewable energy. The program will also develop new pathways in the Mineral-Energy nexus, such as geothermal energy and renewable energy resources that enable a decarbonized mineral supply chain.
About Ideon Technologies (www.ideon.ai)
Ideon Technologies uses the energy from supernova explosions to image deep beneath the Earth's surface. A spin-off from TRIUMF (Canada’s particle physics lab), Ideon is a world pioneer in cosmic-ray muon tomography. By transforming muon data into reliable 3D density maps, Ideon helps geologists identify, characterize, and monitor mineral deposits with confidence. This reduces risk and cost of traditional methods, while saving time, optimizing return, and minimizing environmental impact across the mining value chain. In turn, this is helping accelerate the world's transition to low- impact mining and transform how companies find the critical minerals required to power the global shift to clean energy.
