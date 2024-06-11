Love With Boundaries Offers Free Sessions for Families Affected by Addiction
Love With Boundaries is stepping forward with a lifeline for addicts and their families.
Love With Boundaries offers counselling to help families and the addicts they love come out of the pain and devastation of addiction—forever.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where mental health and addictive behaviors so often intertwine with devastating outcomes, Love With Boundaries is stepping forward with a lifeline for addicts and their families. Recognizing the profound impact that addiction has on families, Love With Boundaries is offering an opportunity for those affected to begin a healing journey through a free, 30-minute introductory session with an expert Family Addictions Therapist.
— Candace Plattor
A Path to Healing: How Families Can Help
Recent studies have shown the deep link between mental health issues and addictive behaviors, underscoring the need for specialized support for both the individuals struggling with addiction, as well as their families who are often caught in the crossfire. The strain of coping with a loved one’s addiction and mental health issues can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression among family members, creating a cycle of suffering that can perpetuate the problem. Love With Boundaries is committed to providing that support, offering a guiding hand to those navigating the complexities of addiction within family dynamics.
Complimentary Sessions: A Step Towards Recovery
For a limited time, Love With Boundaries is inviting individuals and families impacted by addiction to connect with a Family Addictions Therapist. These complimentary sessions are designed to explore how a family has been impacted, as well to offer insights and strategies for change to happen. Therapists are specialized in creating a safe, supportive environment to identify pathways for healing and resilience.
How to Participate
Impacted families can visit the website and fill out a brief questionnaire. This questionnaire is designed to help therapists understand each unique situation and tailor the complimentary session to meet needs. A team member will reach out to schedule a consultation time.
About Love With Boundaries
Love With Boundaries offers counselling to help families and the addicts they love come out of the pain and devastation of addiction—forever. Our therapists counsel families about how to love with clear and respectful boundaries, and they provide insights and techniques to help families stop enabling the addicts they love so that they can all make the choice to recover from addiction.
About Candace Plattor
Candace Plattor, M. A., is a professional speaker, Addictions Therapist in private practice, the author of the award-winning book “Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction,” and a sought-after leader in the field of addiction. In her unique and signature Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy Program, she specializes in working with families and other loved ones of people who are struggling with addiction. The results Candace achieves have been astounding: addicts stop using and families regain their lives from the ravages of addiction.
To schedule a complimentary session please visit https://lovewithboundaries.com/how-can-we-help/.
