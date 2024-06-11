New Chambers Rankings Affirm Davis Wright Tremaine's National Leadership in Key Industry Sectors

– The 2024 Chambers guide to the U.S. legal market has recognized Davis Wright Tremaine LLP for excellence in 50 practices and confirmed DWT's national preeminence in areas of strategic focus for the firm, including financial services, food and beverage, media and entertainment, healthcare, advertising, and energy.

More than two dozen DWT lawyers were newly added or elevated in this year's report and Chambers awarded DWT lawyers either Band 1 or "Star" status—Chambers' highest rating—29 times.

Affirming DWT's reputation as a "ceiling smasher," women attorneys accounted for more than half of the firm's top-level rankings. They include Elizabeth McNamara and Kelli Sager, whom Chambers named as the only two Star Individuals in First Amendment Litigation (Nationwide), and Nancy Felsten, the country's only Star Individual in Advertising – NAD Proceedings (Nationwide).

Chambers rankings are based on research gathered through extensive in-depth interviews with in-house counsel, industry experts, and peers in private practice. Lawyers and practice teams are assessed for "technical ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by the client."

Other highlights of Davis Wright's 2024 Chambers results include the following:

The dominance of the firm's media and entertainment team was again reflected in the rankings, as DWT was the only group in the country awarded a Band 1 ranking in all three of the nation's media industry centers (New York, California, and D.C.). Eight members of the media/entertainment team had their rankings elevated in their local markets and 10 partners were recognized as national leaders in First Amendment litigation, twice that of any other firm. The team's growing transactional strength was also recognized with an additional partner listed in LA.

DWT's Food + Beverage team was again the only one in the country ranked in both nationwide categories covering this industry—Alcohol and Regulatory & Litigation—and also had a team member added to the rankings.

The firm continued to advance in healthcare, with a higher team ranking in California, an LA partner newly listed, and a new Band 1 ranking in Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare (Nationwide).

The firm's increased strength in litigation and in labor and employment were also recognized, as Chambers elevated the ranking of three DWT lawyers in each of those two practice categories.

Below is the full list of DWT practice group rankings, by region:

Nationwide

Advertising: NAD Proceedings (Band 1)

Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory

Cannabis Law

Derivatives

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Compliance)

Financial Services Regulation: Broker Dealer (Compliance & Enforcement)

First Amendment Litigation (Band 1)

Food & Beverages: Alcohol

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Franchising

Healthcare: Highly Regarded

Labor & Employment

Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare (Band 1)

Alaska

Corporate/M&A

Labor & Employment (Band 1)

Real Estate (Band 1)

California

Antitrust

Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Band 1)

Healthcare

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Labor & Employment: The Elite

Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded

Media & Entertainment: Litigation (Band 1)

Washington, D.C.

Media & Entertainment (Band 1)

New York

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded

Media & Entertainment: Advisory

Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation (Band 1)

Media & Entertainment: Litigation

Oregon

Corporate/M&A

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 1)

Environment

Labor & Employment

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate: Zoning /Land Use

Washington

Banking and Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Band 1)

Corporate/M&A (Band 1)

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 1)

Energy & Natural Resources

Environment

Healthcare (Band 1)

Immigration (Band 1)

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment (Band 1)

Litigation: General Commercial (Band 1)

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Real Estate

Tax (Band 1)

Below is the full list of individually ranked DWT lawyers, along with the practice area and geographic region in which they were recognized.

Alaska

Construction

Anne Marie Tavella (Up and Coming)

Traeger Machetanz (Band 1)

Corporate/M&A

Barbara Simpson Kraft

Vanessa Norman (Up and Coming)

Labor & Employment

Elizabeth Pifke Hodes (Band 1)

Michael O'Brien

Kristal Leonard (Associate to Watch)

Natural Resources & Environment

Scott Broadwell

Real Estate

Barbara Simpson Kraft (Band 1)

California

Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation

Steven Greenwald (Senior Statesperson)

Vidhya Prabhakaran

Health Care

Hope Levy-Biehl

Kathleen Drummy

Terri D. Keville

Dayna Nicholson

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Nicolas Jampol

Labor & Employment

Judith Droz Keyes

Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation

Thomas R. Burke (Band 1)

Kelli L. Sager (Star Individual)

Media & Entertainment: Litigation

Peter Anderson

Nicolas Jampol

Jonathan Segal (Up and Coming)

Media & Entertainment: Transactional

Bob Wyman

District of Columbia

Media & Entertainment

Eric Feder

Laura R. Handman (Band 1)

Chelsea Kelly (Up and Coming)

Alison Schary

Nathan E. Siegel (Band 1)

Technology & Outsourcing

Christopher D. Ford

New York

Labor & Employment

Laura Sack

Lyle S. Zuckerman

Media & Entertainment: Advisory

Graham Coleman

Robert Driscoll

Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation

Robert Balin

Katherine M. Bolger (Band 1)

Elizabeth A. McNamara (Star Individual)

James Rosenfeld

Rachel Strom

Victor A. Kovner (Senior Statesperson)

Media & Entertainment: Litigation

Elizabeth A. McNamara (Band 1)

James Rosenfeld

Linda Steinman

Oregon

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Joseph VanLeuven

Corporate/M&A

Jesse D. Lyon

Ryan Maughn

Michael C. Phillips

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Stuart C. Harris (Band 1)

Environment

Lawrence B. Burke

Olivier Jamin (Associate to Watch)

Intellectual Property

Sheila Fox Morrison

Labor & Employment

Jenna L. Mooney

Litigation: General Commercial

Kevin Kono

Andrew McStay

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Elaine Albrich

USA - Nationwide

Advertising: NAD Proceedings

Nancy J. Felsten (Star Individual)

Advertising: Transaction & Regulatory

Robert Driscoll

Nancy J. Felsten

Climate Change

Craig Gannett

Derivatives: Enforcement

Elizabeth Lan Davis (Band 1)

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Sean Atkins

Michael N. Kunselman

First Amendment Litigation

Robert Balin

Katherine M. Bolger

Thomas R. Burke

Laura R. Handman (Band 1)

Bruce E.H. Johnson

Victor A. Kovner (Senior Statesperson)

Elizabeth A. McNamara (Star Individual)

Kelli L. Sager (Star Individual)

Nathan E. Siegel

Rachel Strom

Food & Beverages: Alcohol

Bethany K. Hatef (Up and Coming)

Jesse D. Lyon

Jeff Giametta (Up and Coming)

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Charles M. English

Franchising

Rochelle Spandorf (Band 1)

Outsourcing

Christopher D. Ford

Privacy & Data Security: Privacy

Nancy Libin

Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare

Adam H. Greene (Band 1)

Rebecca Williams

Securities: Regulation: Enforcement

Stephen J. Crimmins

Washington

Banking & Finance

Daisy Dong (Up and Coming)

Michael Caughey

Ronald Law

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Hugh McCullough (Band 1)

Ragan Powers (Band 1)

Construction

Traeger Machetanz

Corporate/M&A

Matthew LeMaster

Sean McCann

Jonathan Michaels

Sarah Tune

Joseph D. Weinstein

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Richard Birmingham

Christine Hawkins (Associate to Watch)

Dipa Sudra

Energy & Natural Resources

Craig Gannett (Band 1)

Scott MacCormack (Band 1)

Environment

Lynn T. Manolopoulos

David J. Ubaldi

Healthcare

Darby Allen (Up and Coming)

Jason Farber

Brad Fisher

David Gee

Robert Homchick (Band 1)

Immigration

Diane Butler (Band 1)

Megan Vogel

Intellectual Property

Benjamin Byer

Cindy Caditz

Warren J. Rheaume (Senior Statesperson)

Labor & Employment

Mark W. Berry

Harry Korrell

Kelsey Sheldon

Litigation: General Commercial

Jaime Drozd Allen

Fred B. Burnside

Ambika Kumar

Robert Maguire

Stephen M. Rummage (Band 1)

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Matt Diggs

Ross Siler (Associate to Watch)

Real Estate

Kevin Badgley (Up and Coming)

Anthony Caso

Jim Greenfield

Warren Koons

Marco de Sa e Silva

Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use

Clayton Graham

Tax

Pamela Charles (Band 1)

Dirk Giseburt (Band 1)

Brian Todd (Band 1)

James Wreggelsworth (Band 1)

