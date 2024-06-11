Submit Release
New Chambers Rankings Affirm Davis Wright Tremaine's National Leadership in Key Industry Sectors

JUNE 10, 2024 – The 2024 Chambers guide to the U.S. legal market has recognized Davis Wright Tremaine LLP for excellence in 50 practices and confirmed DWT's national preeminence in areas of strategic focus for the firm, including financial services, food and beverage, media and entertainment, healthcare, advertising, and energy.

More than two dozen DWT lawyers were newly added or elevated in this year's report and Chambers awarded DWT lawyers either Band 1 or "Star" status—Chambers' highest rating—29 times.

Affirming DWT's reputation as a "ceiling smasher," women attorneys accounted for more than half of the firm's top-level rankings. They include Elizabeth McNamara and Kelli Sager, whom Chambers named as the only two Star Individuals in First Amendment Litigation (Nationwide), and Nancy Felsten, the country's only Star Individual in Advertising – NAD Proceedings (Nationwide).

Chambers rankings are based on research gathered through extensive in-depth interviews with in-house counsel, industry experts, and peers in private practice. Lawyers and practice teams are assessed for "technical ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by the client."

Other highlights of Davis Wright's 2024 Chambers results include the following:

  • The dominance of the firm's media and entertainment team was again reflected in the rankings, as DWT was the only group in the country awarded a Band 1 ranking in all three of the nation's media industry centers (New York, California, and D.C.). Eight members of the media/entertainment team had their rankings elevated in their local markets and 10 partners were recognized as national leaders in First Amendment litigation, twice that of any other firm. The team's growing transactional strength was also recognized with an additional partner listed in LA.
  • DWT's Food + Beverage team was again the only one in the country ranked in both nationwide categories covering this industry—Alcohol and Regulatory & Litigation—and also had a team member added to the rankings.
  • The firm continued to advance in healthcare, with a higher team ranking in California, an LA partner newly listed, and a new Band 1 ranking in Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare (Nationwide).
  • The firm's increased strength in litigation and in labor and employment were also recognized, as Chambers elevated the ranking of three DWT lawyers in each of those two practice categories.

Below is the full list of DWT practice group rankings, by region: 

Nationwide
Advertising: NAD Proceedings (Band 1)
Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory 
Cannabis Law
Derivatives
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Compliance)
Financial Services Regulation: Broker Dealer (Compliance & Enforcement) 
First Amendment Litigation (Band 1)
Food & Beverages: Alcohol
Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
Franchising
Healthcare: Highly Regarded
Labor & Employment
Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare (Band 1)

Alaska
Corporate/M&A
Labor & Employment (Band 1)
Real Estate (Band 1)

California
Antitrust
Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Band 1)
Healthcare 
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Labor & Employment: The Elite
Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
Media & Entertainment: Litigation (Band 1)

Washington, D.C.
Media & Entertainment (Band 1)

New York
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets 
Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded 
Media & Entertainment: Advisory
Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation (Band 1)
Media & Entertainment: Litigation

Oregon
Corporate/M&A 
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 1)
Environment 
Labor & Employment 
Litigation: General Commercial 
Real Estate: Zoning /Land Use 

Washington
Banking and Finance
Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Band 1)
Corporate/M&A (Band 1)
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 1)
Energy & Natural Resources
Environment 
Healthcare (Band 1)
Immigration (Band 1)
Intellectual Property
Labor & Employment (Band 1)
Litigation: General Commercial (Band 1)
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Real Estate
Tax (Band 1)

Below is the full list of individually ranked DWT lawyers, along with the practice area and geographic region in which they were recognized. 

Alaska
Construction
Anne Marie Tavella (Up and Coming)
Traeger Machetanz (Band 1)

Corporate/M&A
Barbara Simpson Kraft 
Vanessa Norman (Up and Coming)

Labor & Employment
Elizabeth Pifke Hodes (Band 1)
Michael O'Brien
Kristal Leonard (Associate to Watch)
Natural Resources & Environment
Scott Broadwell

Real Estate
Barbara Simpson Kraft (Band 1)

California
Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation 
Steven Greenwald (Senior Statesperson)
Vidhya Prabhakaran

Health Care 
Hope Levy-Biehl
Kathleen Drummy
Terri D. Keville 
Dayna Nicholson

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Nicolas Jampol

Labor & Employment 
Judith Droz Keyes 

Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation 
Thomas R. Burke (Band 1)
Kelli L. Sager (Star Individual)

Media & Entertainment: Litigation
Peter Anderson
Nicolas Jampol
Jonathan Segal (Up and Coming)

Media & Entertainment: Transactional
Bob Wyman

District of Columbia
Media & Entertainment
Eric Feder 
Laura R. Handman (Band 1)
Chelsea Kelly (Up and Coming)
Alison Schary 
Nathan E. Siegel (Band 1)

Technology & Outsourcing
Christopher D. Ford 

New York
Labor & Employment
Laura Sack 
Lyle S. Zuckerman

Media & Entertainment: Advisory
Graham Coleman
Robert Driscoll

Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation
Robert Balin 
Katherine M. Bolger (Band 1)
Elizabeth A. McNamara (Star Individual)
James Rosenfeld
Rachel Strom
Victor A. Kovner (Senior Statesperson)

Media & Entertainment: Litigation
Elizabeth A. McNamara (Band 1)
James Rosenfeld
Linda Steinman

Oregon
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Joseph VanLeuven

Corporate/M&A
Jesse D. Lyon 
Ryan Maughn 
Michael C. Phillips

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation 
Stuart C. Harris (Band 1)

Environment  
Lawrence B. Burke 
Olivier Jamin (Associate to Watch)

Intellectual Property
Sheila Fox Morrison 

Labor & Employment 
Jenna L. Mooney 

Litigation: General Commercial 
Kevin Kono
Andrew McStay

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use  
Elaine Albrich 

USA - Nationwide
Advertising: NAD Proceedings
Nancy J. Felsten (Star Individual)

Advertising: Transaction & Regulatory
Robert Driscoll
Nancy J. Felsten 

Climate Change
Craig Gannett

Derivatives: Enforcement
Elizabeth Lan Davis (Band 1)

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) 
Sean Atkins
Michael N. Kunselman

First Amendment Litigation
Robert Balin 
Katherine M. Bolger
Thomas R. Burke
Laura R. Handman (Band 1)
Bruce E.H. Johnson
Victor A. Kovner (Senior Statesperson) 
Elizabeth A. McNamara (Star Individual) 
Kelli L. Sager (Star Individual)
Nathan E. Siegel
Rachel Strom 

Food & Beverages: Alcohol
Bethany K. Hatef (Up and Coming)
Jesse D. Lyon 
Jeff Giametta (Up and Coming)

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
Charles M. English

Franchising 
Rochelle Spandorf  (Band 1)

Outsourcing
Christopher D. Ford

Privacy & Data Security: Privacy
Nancy Libin

Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare
Adam H. Greene (Band 1)
Rebecca Williams

Securities: Regulation: Enforcement
Stephen J. Crimmins

Washington
Banking & Finance 
Daisy Dong (Up and Coming)
Michael Caughey
Ronald Law 

Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Hugh McCullough (Band 1)
Ragan Powers (Band 1)

Construction
Traeger Machetanz

Corporate/M&A
Matthew LeMaster 
Sean McCann 
Jonathan Michaels
Sarah Tune
Joseph D. Weinstein

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Richard Birmingham
Christine Hawkins (Associate to Watch)
Dipa Sudra

Energy & Natural Resources
Craig Gannett (Band 1)
Scott MacCormack (Band 1) 

Environment
Lynn T. Manolopoulos 
David J. Ubaldi 

Healthcare
Darby Allen (Up and Coming)
Jason Farber
Brad Fisher
David Gee
Robert Homchick (Band 1)

Immigration
Diane Butler (Band 1)
Megan Vogel 

Intellectual Property
Benjamin Byer
Cindy Caditz
Warren J. Rheaume (Senior Statesperson)

Labor & Employment 
Mark W. Berry 
Harry Korrell 
Kelsey Sheldon

Litigation: General Commercial
Jaime Drozd Allen
Fred B. Burnside 
Ambika Kumar
Robert Maguire 
Stephen M. Rummage (Band 1)

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Matt Diggs
Ross Siler (Associate to Watch)

Real Estate
Kevin Badgley (Up and Coming)
Anthony Caso
Jim Greenfield
Warren Koons 
Marco de Sa e Silva 

Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use
Clayton Graham 

Tax
Pamela Charles (Band 1)
Dirk Giseburt (Band 1)
Brian Todd (Band 1)
James Wreggelsworth (Band 1)

About Davis Wright Tremaine
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. The firm is widely recognized as a leader in DEI and social impact. For more information, visit www.dwt.com.

