New Chambers Rankings Affirm Davis Wright Tremaine's National Leadership in Key Industry Sectors
More than two dozen DWT lawyers were newly added or elevated in this year's report and Chambers awarded DWT lawyers either Band 1 or "Star" status—Chambers' highest rating—29 times.
Affirming DWT's reputation as a "ceiling smasher," women attorneys accounted for more than half of the firm's top-level rankings. They include Elizabeth McNamara and Kelli Sager, whom Chambers named as the only two Star Individuals in First Amendment Litigation (Nationwide), and Nancy Felsten, the country's only Star Individual in Advertising – NAD Proceedings (Nationwide).
Chambers rankings are based on research gathered through extensive in-depth interviews with in-house counsel, industry experts, and peers in private practice. Lawyers and practice teams are assessed for "technical ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by the client."
Other highlights of Davis Wright's 2024 Chambers results include the following:
- The dominance of the firm's media and entertainment team was again reflected in the rankings, as DWT was the only group in the country awarded a Band 1 ranking in all three of the nation's media industry centers (New York, California, and D.C.). Eight members of the media/entertainment team had their rankings elevated in their local markets and 10 partners were recognized as national leaders in First Amendment litigation, twice that of any other firm. The team's growing transactional strength was also recognized with an additional partner listed in LA.
- DWT's Food + Beverage team was again the only one in the country ranked in both nationwide categories covering this industry—Alcohol and Regulatory & Litigation—and also had a team member added to the rankings.
- The firm continued to advance in healthcare, with a higher team ranking in California, an LA partner newly listed, and a new Band 1 ranking in Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare (Nationwide).
- The firm's increased strength in litigation and in labor and employment were also recognized, as Chambers elevated the ranking of three DWT lawyers in each of those two practice categories.
Below is the full list of DWT practice group rankings, by region:
Nationwide
Advertising: NAD Proceedings (Band 1)
Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory
Cannabis Law
Derivatives
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Compliance)
Financial Services Regulation: Broker Dealer (Compliance & Enforcement)
First Amendment Litigation (Band 1)
Food & Beverages: Alcohol
Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
Franchising
Healthcare: Highly Regarded
Labor & Employment
Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare (Band 1)
Alaska
Corporate/M&A
Labor & Employment (Band 1)
Real Estate (Band 1)
California
Antitrust
Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Band 1)
Healthcare
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Labor & Employment: The Elite
Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
Media & Entertainment: Litigation (Band 1)
Washington, D.C.
Media & Entertainment (Band 1)
New York
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded
Media & Entertainment: Advisory
Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation (Band 1)
Media & Entertainment: Litigation
Oregon
Corporate/M&A
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 1)
Environment
Labor & Employment
Litigation: General Commercial
Real Estate: Zoning /Land Use
Washington
Banking and Finance
Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Band 1)
Corporate/M&A (Band 1)
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 1)
Energy & Natural Resources
Environment
Healthcare (Band 1)
Immigration (Band 1)
Intellectual Property
Labor & Employment (Band 1)
Litigation: General Commercial (Band 1)
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Real Estate
Tax (Band 1)
Below is the full list of individually ranked DWT lawyers, along with the practice area and geographic region in which they were recognized.
Alaska
Construction
Anne Marie Tavella (Up and Coming)
Traeger Machetanz (Band 1)
Corporate/M&A
Barbara Simpson Kraft
Vanessa Norman (Up and Coming)
Labor & Employment
Elizabeth Pifke Hodes (Band 1)
Michael O'Brien
Kristal Leonard (Associate to Watch)
Natural Resources & Environment
Scott Broadwell
Real Estate
Barbara Simpson Kraft (Band 1)
California
Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation
Steven Greenwald (Senior Statesperson)
Vidhya Prabhakaran
Health Care
Hope Levy-Biehl
Kathleen Drummy
Terri D. Keville
Dayna Nicholson
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Nicolas Jampol
Labor & Employment
Judith Droz Keyes
Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation
Thomas R. Burke (Band 1)
Kelli L. Sager (Star Individual)
Media & Entertainment: Litigation
Peter Anderson
Nicolas Jampol
Jonathan Segal (Up and Coming)
Media & Entertainment: Transactional
Bob Wyman
District of Columbia
Media & Entertainment
Eric Feder
Laura R. Handman (Band 1)
Chelsea Kelly (Up and Coming)
Alison Schary
Nathan E. Siegel (Band 1)
Technology & Outsourcing
Christopher D. Ford
New York
Labor & Employment
Laura Sack
Lyle S. Zuckerman
Media & Entertainment: Advisory
Graham Coleman
Robert Driscoll
Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation
Robert Balin
Katherine M. Bolger (Band 1)
Elizabeth A. McNamara (Star Individual)
James Rosenfeld
Rachel Strom
Victor A. Kovner (Senior Statesperson)
Media & Entertainment: Litigation
Elizabeth A. McNamara (Band 1)
James Rosenfeld
Linda Steinman
Oregon
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Joseph VanLeuven
Corporate/M&A
Jesse D. Lyon
Ryan Maughn
Michael C. Phillips
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Stuart C. Harris (Band 1)
Environment
Lawrence B. Burke
Olivier Jamin (Associate to Watch)
Intellectual Property
Sheila Fox Morrison
Labor & Employment
Jenna L. Mooney
Litigation: General Commercial
Kevin Kono
Andrew McStay
Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
Elaine Albrich
USA - Nationwide
Advertising: NAD Proceedings
Nancy J. Felsten (Star Individual)
Advertising: Transaction & Regulatory
Robert Driscoll
Nancy J. Felsten
Climate Change
Craig Gannett
Derivatives: Enforcement
Elizabeth Lan Davis (Band 1)
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
Sean Atkins
Michael N. Kunselman
First Amendment Litigation
Robert Balin
Katherine M. Bolger
Thomas R. Burke
Laura R. Handman (Band 1)
Bruce E.H. Johnson
Victor A. Kovner (Senior Statesperson)
Elizabeth A. McNamara (Star Individual)
Kelli L. Sager (Star Individual)
Nathan E. Siegel
Rachel Strom
Food & Beverages: Alcohol
Bethany K. Hatef (Up and Coming)
Jesse D. Lyon
Jeff Giametta (Up and Coming)
Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
Charles M. English
Franchising
Rochelle Spandorf (Band 1)
Outsourcing
Christopher D. Ford
Privacy & Data Security: Privacy
Nancy Libin
Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare
Adam H. Greene (Band 1)
Rebecca Williams
Securities: Regulation: Enforcement
Stephen J. Crimmins
Washington
Banking & Finance
Daisy Dong (Up and Coming)
Michael Caughey
Ronald Law
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Hugh McCullough (Band 1)
Ragan Powers (Band 1)
Construction
Traeger Machetanz
Corporate/M&A
Matthew LeMaster
Sean McCann
Jonathan Michaels
Sarah Tune
Joseph D. Weinstein
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Richard Birmingham
Christine Hawkins (Associate to Watch)
Dipa Sudra
Energy & Natural Resources
Craig Gannett (Band 1)
Scott MacCormack (Band 1)
Environment
Lynn T. Manolopoulos
David J. Ubaldi
Healthcare
Darby Allen (Up and Coming)
Jason Farber
Brad Fisher
David Gee
Robert Homchick (Band 1)
Immigration
Diane Butler (Band 1)
Megan Vogel
Intellectual Property
Benjamin Byer
Cindy Caditz
Warren J. Rheaume (Senior Statesperson)
Labor & Employment
Mark W. Berry
Harry Korrell
Kelsey Sheldon
Litigation: General Commercial
Jaime Drozd Allen
Fred B. Burnside
Ambika Kumar
Robert Maguire
Stephen M. Rummage (Band 1)
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Matt Diggs
Ross Siler (Associate to Watch)
Real Estate
Kevin Badgley (Up and Coming)
Anthony Caso
Jim Greenfield
Warren Koons
Marco de Sa e Silva
Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use
Clayton Graham
Tax
Pamela Charles (Band 1)
Dirk Giseburt (Band 1)
Brian Todd (Band 1)
James Wreggelsworth (Band 1)
