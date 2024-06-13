Uplifting News From The End of The World: "Flown" the Music Video has Landed

"Flown" - Official Music Video by Jacquelyn Schreiber. Jacquelyn Schreiber, Recording Artist. Jacquelyn Schreiber, Recording Artist. Jacquelyn Schreiber, Recording Artist. Jacquelyn Schreiber, Recording Artist.

Indie Artist Jacquelyn Schreiber Releases Her New Music Video, "Flown"

I stumbled through the darkness. Now I see the light. As the final chorus plays, I soar into new heights and artistic possibilities. It is clear: This bird has flown.” — Jacquelyn Schreiber

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New music video and song "Flown" has just taken off and is charting at #114 on the Global Independent Airplay chart. Fusing pure vocal talent, piano-playing prowess, and quirky creativity with masterful production, Jacquelyn Schreiber has not only created a signature sound, but has delivered a truly unforgettable full-length album as a solo indie artist. Fans around the world are buzzing and interest surrounding this one-of-a-kind album is soaring. Jacquelyn was featured on The Songwriters Couch Podcast: https://youtu.be/W4brZB9B_44?si=oAaFssaXDjGYuqy4 as well as on The Craig Veltri Interview on ScarFire Radio: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6gbkHEISo3UrXgXFB2ZnZu?si=lPdanETKQSyGERJ4n1GGbg.

Dubbed a "supremely gifted" performer by broadwayworld.com with "the versatility of five different musicians" by theatermania.com, Jacquelyn now brings her mesmerizing musical talent as a pianist/vocalist/composer to the forefront in her genre and gravity-defying album, "Flown.” Jacquelyn self-produced the album over 3 years, (starting a few days before the COVID lockdown in 2020 and completing the final mixes in 2023) by using both home and studio recording sessions. Her 7 original compositions and arrangements feature her smooth vocals and masterful keyboard playing on an endless array of acoustic and electronic instruments (piano, harpsichord, B3, Mellotron, and more).

Jacquelyn’s background as a jazz pianist shines throughout the album, as she not only delights listeners with tasteful keyboard improvisations but also incorporates complex harmonic/rhythmic elements cleverly disguised in pop-meets-jazz wrapping. Featuring an all-star assortment of musicians, including Marvin "Smitty" Smith, Christian Galvez, Jimmy Branly, Tony Austin, Antoine Katz, Rene Camacho, and Christian Moraga, “Flown” brings together compelling performances from some of the top rhythm section musicians in the world. Mixed and mastered by Thai Long Ly, the elements of each track come to life and take listeners on an out-of-this-world experience.

A true “musical DIY project” from start to finish, Jacquelyn crafted her own album cover art from a selfie taken on a tripod and also wrote, produced, and starred in the corresponding music video. The visual for "Flown" transports the viewer into a surreal experience, lost in the desert where Schreiber appears dazed, and stumbles upon a plethora of objects. Her music acts as the guide and heightens the journey for the eyes, and ears and while providing the mind a passport to explore as well as imagine.

The video was shot in Twenty Nine Palms, CA and the surrounding areas using a crew of only 3 people. Jacquelyn not only produced, wrote, and conceptualized the music video, she also designed all of her costuming and props. The video shows the actual process she went through personally as she wrote/recorded and produced her song, “Flown.”

“The concept of the “Flown” music video is to show the actual experience I went through personally as I created the song. I wanted the audience to see me take the journey from not knowing where I am creatively (being lost at The End of the World) to slowly remembering who I am as an artist, and eventually transforming into the artist/producer I am today.”

“The beginning of the video finds me lost in the desert at The End of the World. “Stumbling through the darkness/ Don’t know what I’ll find.” This represents a sort of creative amnesia, where I can’t seem to remember my creative voice and I am lost in a dry spell. As I begin to search the desert for clues, I discover my Korg Triton keyboard, a projector, laptop and astronaut helmet in the sand. “Stumbling through the desert/Don’t know what I’ll find.” My memory starts to come back to me as I see my musical gear and I start to play the keyboard and improvise a piano solo. Halfway through the solo, I transition to wearing the astronaut helmet and glowing finger lights to show I have accessed my deepest creativity (symbolized by the closed astronaut helmet). After the solo ends, I find myself sitting in the dark and watching videos that were found on the projector and laptop. I realize it is the actual studio footage of me and my band members recording this song, and I suddenly remember who I am as an artist and what I have created. “I stumbled through the darkness/Now I see the light.” As the final chorus plays, I soar into new heights and artistic possibilities. It is clear: “This bird has flown.” – Jacquelyn Schreiber

Schreiber was recently interviewed and discussed 'The Beginnings, The Breakdown, The Music Video, and The Vision behind FLOWN - The Album' with EntertainmentWorld.us. Join her for this interview, filmed in the heart of the Hollywood Hills at Griffith Observatory to embrace time, space, AND the human in between: https://youtu.be/si_dXYo3iDQ?si=T8AvdogjiL19MMNW. Watch the live studio sessions from the making of the song! "Flown - The Session" provides a birds-eye look behind the scenes and is now available: https://youtu.be/YIDEr-MVgZI?si=y15dZ2pY06pgQpvN.

Jacquelyn Schreiber - "Flown" - Official Music Video