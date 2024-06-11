Georgia GOP Reprimands SEB, Resolution Demands Action for 2020 Fulton County Election Irregularities

GeorgiansForTruth.org - Paper Ballots Please

Over 140 violations of Georgia Election Code were cited. Georgia SEB Member stated that the Fulton County election results should not have been certified.

CAIRO, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Georgia Republican Party State Committee meeting preceding the state convention held on May 18th, a resolution introduced by Sam Carnline, co-founder of GeorgiansForTruth.org and Georgia GOP State Committeeman, was passed unanimously by the committee members. The resolution expresses grave concerns over irregularities in the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County that were outlined in case #SEB2023-025 discussed by the Georgia State Election Board on May 7, 2024. Over 140 violations of Georgia Election Code were cited in the case. As detailed by State Election Board Member Dr. Jan Johnston, the irregularities included:

- 17,852 certified votes lacking ballot images or unidentified sources

- 20,713 votes with no identifiable source tabulator

- Failure to properly amend election records and audit totals

Notably, the margin of victory in the 2020 Georgia presidential election was just over 11,000 votes. Dr. Johnston stated that the Fulton County election results should not have been certified and motioned for the State Election Board to take the following actions:

- Amend all election records and Risk Limiting Audit totals to reflect the correct totals

- Request the Secretary of State to invalidate 17,852 certified votes that have no ballot images or identify and authenticate the source of the ballots for those votes

- Request the Secretary of State to expunge the 20,713 votes that have no source tabulator or to authenticate where the votes originated

- Refer the evidence to the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution

- Recommend a monitor team to oversee the 2024 election in Fulton County

However, the State Election Board failed to enforce election laws and address these irregularities except with a mere reprimand.

The resolution passed by the Georgia GOP State Committee:

- Expresses grave concerns over the 2020 Fulton County election irregularities

- Supports Dr. Johnston's motions to address these violations

- Calls for reprimand of the State Election Board for failure to uphold laws

- Demands the Georgia Attorney General investigate these matters

- Recommends stringent 2024 election monitoring in Fulton County

"With a razor-thin margin of just over 11,000 votes deciding the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, the irregularities in Fulton County simply cannot be ignored," said Carnline. "The Georgia Republican Party will not stand by while evidence of election violations is disregarded by the very authorities meant to uphold election integrity." The resolution will be distributed as a press release to all media outlets in Georgia, with copies provided to the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, and members of the Georgia General Assembly.