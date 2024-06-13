Systems & Software Selected by Wilmington, Delaware, with Black & Veatch Guidance to Transform their Customer Experience
New software platform modernizes the city’s operations and adds new customer service featuresWINOOSKI, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems & Software, a leading provider of utility management solutions and an N. Harris Computer subsidiary, announced today that the city of Wilmington, Delaware, has selected its customer information services (CIS) platform to replace its legacy utility management solution.
When Wilmington needed to enhance the customer service experience for its residents with a full-service cloud solution, it compared numerous solutions through a formal request for proposal (RFP) process. As part of this effort, the city worked with Black & Veatch, a leading global management consulting services provider, to examine the full scope of solutions available.
The Systems & Software solution was selected through that process and comprises several key features, including customer information services (CIS), a customer self-service portal (CSS), e-billing presentment and payment (EBPP) options, and document creation (DC).
"We are thrilled to have been selected by Wilmington to support their digital transformation in its utility management operations," said Julie Hextell, System and Software’s executive vice president. "This partnership exemplifies our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower utilities to meet the evolving needs of their communities."
The city of Wilmington said it looks forward to working with Systems & Software on the software deployment and with Black & Veatch leading the implementation management, recognizing the potential this collaborative effort holds for its utility management capabilities and customer experience.
"The combination of solutions from these two companies will play a crucial role in enhancing our efficiency and the delivery of services to our water customers,” said J. Brett Taylor, the city of Wilmington’s finance director.
As the project progresses, Systems & Software and Black & Veatch remain committed to delivering a seamless transition to cloud-based utility management solutions that will position Wilmington for long-term success.
“The city of Wilmington is a very important client to us, and helping them find the software and resources to support their systems and clients aligned well with our capabilities,” said Tim Imlah, Black & Veatch’s digital customer managing director. “It was important to us and the city of Wilmington that we found a solution that could integrate well and an experienced team to pull it all together.”
About Systems & Software
Systems & Software, a Harris Computer company, is a leading provider of utility management solutions with over 50 years of experience serving the utility sector. Their comprehensive suite of software solutions empowers utilities to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and drive efficiency. Follow us at www.ssivt.com and on social media.
About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)
Harris acquires software companies, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, the company has grown tremendously since its origins in the utilities sector. Harris now operates over 230 businesses worldwide, in over twenty industries including healthcare, education, retail and financial services. Harris is an operating group of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.
About Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.
Shannon Martin
Systems & Software
+1 802-865-1170 ext. 882401
SMartin3@harriscomputer.com