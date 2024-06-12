POWR2 Partners with Powershift Technologies Bringing POWRBANK MAX to Australian, New Zealand and Pacific Islands Markets
Damien Glanville, Co-Founder and CEO of Powershift Technologies; Sandra Brodie, Co-Founder and COO of Powershift Technologies; Tim Doling, Co-Founder and Director of Innovation at POWR2
POWR2, a global leader in mobile battery energy storage solutions, announces partnership with Powershift Technologies, an Australian-owned clean tech company.BETHEL, CT, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POWR2, a global leader in cutting-edge mobile battery energy storage solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Powershift Technologies, an Australian-owned clean tech company providing portable power solutions. This collaboration introduces the award-winning POWRBANK MAX to the Australian and Asia Pacific markets, offering a powerful and sustainable energy solution for a wide range of temporary applications. Representing a significant step forward, the partnership addresses the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions across the APAC region.
POWR2 stands out as a driving force behind the evolution of temporary power solutions, serving diverse industries including equipment rental, construction, mining, events, and film/TV across more than 19 countries. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, POWR2 consistently pioneers advancements in mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) technology, providing solutions that help drive both profitability and sustainability.
The partnership solidifies Powershift as the exclusive distributor of the POWRBANK MAX in the Australian, New Zealand and Pacific Islands region, a significant milestone in POWR2’s global expansion strategy. Recognized as a top provider of emission-free, portable power solutions in Australia, Powershift’s values align with POWR2’s vision of a world powered by sustainable energy. Their mission is to support major industries to decarbonize through cleaner, smarter energy solutions that reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions while also promoting efficiency and cost savings. POWR2 is thrilled to collaborate with Powershift as a pivotal partner in this journey.
“Powershift embodies the caliber of partners we seek at POWR2,” said Hudson Nunn, VP of Corporate Strategy at POWR2.
“With decades of experience in renewables and utilities, the Powershift team is poised to redefine temporary power through mobile BESS across multiple industrial landscapes. This alliance underscores our commitment to pioneering innovation and fostering sustainable progress on a global scale.”
Powershift Technologies Founder and COO, Sandra Brodie, echoed these sentiments. “We are thrilled to be partnering with a company that has such a strong commitment to quality and innovation, along with a genuine focus on developing world-leading products for global markets,” said Ms. Brodie.
Leveraging the POWRBANK MAX, Powershift is targeting industrial markets and customers that are currently high users of diesel generators for their portable power needs, and that are genuinely looking for solutions that can reduce emissions, without long lead times or significant up-front capital outlays.
“Through large-scale, emission-free mobile battery technology like the POWRBANK MAX, and under our flexible leasing model, we can enable major industries like construction, civil engineering, mining, manufacturing and utilities to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts, both efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Ms. Brodie.
“There has never been a more important time to make the shift to cleaner, more sustainable power solutions, and we are excited to be enabling this shift in partnership with mobile BESS pioneers, POWR2.”
ABOUT POWRBANK MAX
The largest POWRBANK model yet, the POWRBANK MAX is a rental-ready, emission-free energy storage solution. The POWRBANK MAX utilizes clean and silent energy storage for a wide range of large-scale, temporary applications. With a 300kW+ output, the MAX is engineered to handle loads like tower cranes, mining equipment, pumps, and hoists. The battery energy storage system can be paired with a diesel generator, the grid or powered by renewable energy for a 100% emission-free solution.
One of the distinctive features of the POWRBANK MAX is its ability to effectively manage the power demands associated with equipment start-ups. In applications such as drilling equipment, where there are frequent starts and stops, traditional power sources often face challenges with large spikes in demand. The POWRBANK MAX eliminates the need for generator oversizing by efficiently handling both peak demand at engine start-up and low loads during operation. The power generator is only used to recharge the MAX. As a result, companies can significantly reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions.
ABOUT POWERSHIFT
Powershift is an Australian-owned clean tech company supporting major industries to decarbonize through solutions that can be implemented quickly and with immediate impact. Powershift is committed to being at the forefront of the energy transition and to supporting industries on the path to Net Zero.
Join the mission towards a cleaner, smarter energy future. Visit Powershift.tech or join the conversation our LinkedIn page.
ABOUT POWR2
POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of clean portable power solutions that help businesses meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge battery energy storage system technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide.
Visit POWR2 or join the conversation on our LinkedIn page, and let’s simplify sustainability.
