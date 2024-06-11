Olinger’s Live Well™ Human-First Algorithm Delivers Behavior & Attitudinal Insights Behind Consumer Purchase Decisions

Olinger introduces human-first comprehension alongside behavioral and attitudinal insights within traditional quantitative and qualitative methodologies

UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market research landscape burdened by stagnant growth in traditional methodologies, Olinger, a pioneering U.S.-based market research firm, emerges as a beacon of innovation. Introducing Live Well™ Insights. Olinger redefines market research with a human-first, category-second approach, heralding a new era of profound insights amidst a technology-dominated landscape.

Despite the proliferation of survey platforms and AI-driven solutions, brands acknowledge the enduring value of human interaction in deciphering consumer behavior. Live Well™ Insights by Olinger leverages the power of human emotional connections, deeply tied to a brand's promised outcomes, to unveil nuanced insights essential for informed decision-making in marketing and product development.

Olinger’s Live Well algorithm seamlessly integrates human-first comprehension alongside behavioral and attitudinal insights within traditional quantitative and qualitative methodologies. By categorizing consumers into High-Impact, Persuadable, and Functional personas, the algorithm identifies crucial emotional purchase drivers beyond demographics and psychographics.

When applying the three personas into four purchase-intent dimensions (Pride, Loyalty, Authenticity and Nostalgia) brands gain a deeper intellect into the motivational drivers behind brands’ consumer landscape.

Key Features of Live Well Insights Include:

- Human-first perspective: Live Well Insights introduces a proprietary algorithm, delving into the motivations underlying purchase intent and decision-making within any quantitative survey, empowering brands with deeper consumer insights.

- Increased consumer loyalty and share of wallet: Live Well Insights pinpoint consumer personas at the behavioral level within traditional consumer segments, allowing brands to cater to data-backed motivations and values of highest performing consumers, and identifies key performance areas that create higher loyalty and increases share of wallet .

- Increases marketing performance through concept test: Allows you to score your concepts against consumers who are going to be most receptive and responsive to marketing communications.

A recent study exemplifies the effectiveness of Live Well Insights in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector. Employing the Live Well Lens, Olinger unearthed hidden consumer desires, enabling the QSR chain to refine its marketing strategy and significantly enhance customer engagement. In this study, a QSR chain was able to incorporate Live Well messaging specifically targeting Persuadable consumers into a digital ad and saw a 30% increase in likeability with this group.

"Live Well Insights represents a paradigm shift in market research," says Michael Vasquez, CEO at Olinger. "This third dimension of research goes beyond surface-level data to reveal actionable human-level insights, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving market landscape."

To discover more about Olinger and Live Well™ Insights, please contact Savannah Dalton at sdalton@olingergroup.com or visit www.olingergroup.com/contact.

About Olinger:

Olinger delivers strategic, data-informed solutions that catalyze business transformation and growth. With a commitment to meaningful market research that shapes lives in extraordinary ways, Olinger empowers brands to help others live well.

Olinger is ISO 27k Certified – one of the few market research firms with this prestigious certification. Adhering to systematic approaches to data protection and confidential information, Olinger ensures business continuity regardless of circumstances.

For more information, please visit www.olingergroup.com.