'Your Story, Our Pages': Field & Stream's Father's Day Campaign Offers Chance for Dad to Make History

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the campfire tales spun by granddads to the patient fishing lessons passed down by dads, the wisdom of father figures has shaped generations of outdoor enthusiasts. Field & Stream, the iconic brand that's been celebrating the outdoor lifestyle since 1871, understands this powerful bond. This Father's Day, Field & Stream is giving readers the chance to honor the man who taught them the ways of the wild. Through the "Your Story, Our Pages" campaign a father figure has the chance to be featured in the all-new Field & Stream Journal, forever cementing his legacy in the pages of outdoor history.

“Your Story, Our Pages” calls upon outdoorsmen and women to submit a story about their granddad, dad or father figure in the outdoors. Whether it’s an early memory with him outside, a tale from a cherished hunting or fishing trip, an inspiring life lesson he taught along the way, or even a secondhand story his friends have shared, Field & Stream wants to hear it. The best and most heartfelt submission will be published in the Fall 2024 issue of Field & Stream: memorializing Dad in the most prominent outdoor publication of all time.

Beginning June 11, unleash creativity and share outdoor adventures with Field & Stream! Whether it's a heartfelt essay, a captivating video, or an audio clip that transports listeners to the wild, Field & Stream wants to hear a unique story. The winning story will be immortalized in the next Field & Stream Journal, set to debut this fall. As an added bonus, participants will have the opportunity to win 1871 Premium memberships and a variety of $500 prize packages from iconic outdoor brands like Ugly Stik, Berkley, Plano, Greys, PENN, Abu Garcia, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Turtlebox, GUNNER, Uncharted Supply Co. and Ravin Crossbows. To submit, go to: https://shop.fieldandstream.com/pages/yourstory.

Additional guidelines for submitting include:

• Share a story about a father figure via video or photo with a written submission through the contest landing page
• The deadline to make a submission is June 23, 2024 at 11:59 pm PDT
• Winner will be notified by email, to see the official guidelines for “Your Story, Our Pages”, please visit https://shop.fieldandstream.com/pages/yourstory

This past January, country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen and a team of seasoned brand experts acquired Field & Stream, embarking on an ambitious journey to reimagine the iconic brand and its celebrated publication. In tandem with a new Journal, the new owners also introduced the 1871 Club, a membership community that honors the brand’s storied history and offers members various exclusive benefits. 1871 Club members enjoy the perk of receiving the Journal twice a year, digitally and in print, while those who haven't joined the club can still purchase a single printed copy for $25 plus shipping.

The highly anticipated first issue of the revitalized Field & Stream Journal hit shelves on June 5, offering a captivating blend of outdoor adventure and expertise. The issue takes readers on a thrilling horse-packing journey through British Columbia, reveals the top-ranked top-water lures for anglers, shares expert tips for trout fishing during this summer's cicada invasion, and introduces Eric Church's brand-new column, "Church Country." Dive into these stories and more in the latest edition of Field & Stream.

To join, and to learn more about the 1871 Club visit www.fieldandstream.com/1871-club/.

