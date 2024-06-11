The American Urological Association Releases 2023 AUA Census Results

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 AUA Census found that female urologists had the largest percentages of experiencing burnout or stress from work. 71% of all practicing urologists reported they have ever experienced burnout, but 86% of female urologists say they have experienced it.

The AUA is pleased to release the 2023 Annual Census report, The State of the Urology Workforce and Practice in the United States.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the AUA Census. Since 2014, the AUA has been dedicated to sharing valuable data about the urology community through its Annual Census, offering a detailed overview of practicing urologists and their characteristics. Today, the Census remains a cutting-edge resource, providing insights into the profession and highlighting current variations and emerging trends. The survey results deliver a wealth of information designed to bridge knowledge gaps, address growing research demands, and ultimately enhance patient care.

Additional findings from the 2023 AUA Census include:

Both the number of total urologists and the urologist-to-population ratio in the U.S. continued to increase between 2014 and 2023 at the national level. There were 14,176 U.S. practicing urologists in 2023, a 1.4% increase from 2022.

Less than 10% of reported primary practice locations are in non-metropolitan areas. Still, less than 20% of practicing urologists reported that they would provide video telehealth services if reimbursement were reduced below parity with in-person services (19%).

There were noticeable gender differences by age group, with nearly 25% of practicing urologists under 45 years old being female compared to only 1% of practicing urologists 65 years and older being female.

The median number of hours practicing urologists in the U.S. worked in a typical week was 55, and 34% reported working more than 60 hours.

More than a quarter of practicing urologists (26%) reported experiencing any form of discrimination and/or harassment at the hands of patients or their families in the past year, with more females reporting it than males (62% of females vs. 21% of males).

Among practicing urologists who reported experiencing any burnout or stress from work, 43% reported being more likely to seek professional help if those services were not eligible to be included in their records with the state licensure boards.

"This year, we are proud to celebrate 10 years of the AUA Census. The data from the AUA Census has provided important insight into the urologic workforce and the practice of urology," said Amanda North, MD, chair of the AUA Data Committee. "AUA Census data also provide valuable data to support our legislative efforts to improve patient care and the work experience of urologists.”

The 2023 report provides further data trends regarding telehealth visits, discrimination and other practice characteristics. The full report can be found on the AUA website at http://www.AUAnet.org/CensusReport

This report is just one of the many ways in which Census data is summarized and disseminated to inform health policy and research. Participation is critical for ensuring high-quality and representative data is collected. The 2024 Census is currently open through September 30, 2024, and all AUA Members are encouraged to complete the survey at AUAnet.org/TakeCensus

