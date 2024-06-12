The Traverse Area District Library Achieves Autism Certification to Enhance Visitor Experience

It’s vitally important to us, as a community resource and hub, to be as accessible as possible.” — Michele P. Howard, Library Director

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Traverse Area District Library (TADL) has achieved the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Library staff completed specialized training to better understand and meet the educational, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, which was necessary to attain this certification.

"Inclusive space is the cornerstone of our 2021-2024 Strategic Plan," said Michele P. Howard, Library Director. "It's vitally important to us, as a community resource and hub, to be as accessible as possible."

The Certified Autism Center™ program provides autism training and certification to professional staff and volunteers worldwide, equipping those who interact with the public to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To become a Certified Autism Center™, a facility or organization must ensure that at least 80% of its public-facing staff completes the autism-specific training program offered by IBCCES.

"We are thrilled to see the Traverse Area District Library achieve the Certified Autism Center designation," said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. "Their commitment to enhancing accessibility and inclusivity for autistic individuals and their families sets a great example for libraries everywhere. By completing our specialized training, the staff at TADL are now better equipped to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for all visitors."

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the way in cognitive disorder training and certification, serving a wide range of sectors globally. Known for combining evidence-based practices with feedback from autistic individuals, IBCCES offers extensive resources, continuous support, and rigorous renewal requirements to ensure ongoing education and lasting impact.

In addition, IBCCES created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Every organization featured on the site has fulfilled the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) criteria.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders, IBCCES offers an extensive series of certifications designed to empower professionals to become leaders in their respective fields. By equipping them with advanced skills and knowledge, these certifications enhance the quality of care and improve outcomes for the individuals they serve. Recognized worldwide, IBCCES programs set the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders, ensuring that professionals are well-prepared to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Through a combination of evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, IBCCES fosters a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.



About the Traverse Area District Library

The Traverse Area District Library (TADL) is a library network of six public libraries funded by a dedicated countywide millage. The TADL network includes the Main Library (Woodmere/Traverse City), East Bay Branch Library (Traverse City), Kingsley Branch Library, and three member libraries: Fife Lake Public Library, Interlochen Public Library, and Peninsula Community Library. Circulating over 1,300,000 items each year, TADL provides a wide variety of services, including: a broad collection of books, digital streaming and downloads, public computers, free WiFi, a Talking Book Library, and free programs for all ages.