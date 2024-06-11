Global Faith Leader and Author Sam Collier Releases New Podcast "The Narrative" on Major Network AURN
Prominent Atlanta faith leader expands his platform with new podcast platform.
As I enter a new season, I’m excited to expand The Story Universe with The Narrative Podcast. This platform will offer listeners the opportunity to engage with thought-provoking discussions and...”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed global faith leader, author, and founder of Story Church in Atlanta, Sam Collier, has launched his innovative podcast platform, "The Narrative," available now on the American Urban Radio Networks (AURN). Released on June 5, 2024, "The Narrative" aims to provide Christians with a safe space to be transparent and open without judgment, reaching audiences in 100 countries worldwide.
— Sam Collier
Sam Collier serves as the Senior Pastor and Apostle Pastor of Story Church Atlanta and is the founder of A Greater Story Ministries. Blending his theological insight with contemporary issues, his mission is to create content that resonates deeply with listeners, offering spiritual guidance and personal growth insights.
"The Narrative" is a faith-based show that interviews some of the nation's leading voices, celebrities, and tastemakers about their faith journey and current issues of the day. The inaugural episode features a captivating conversation with Dr. Jamal Bryant and guest host Da T.R.U.T.H., exploring Dr. Bryant's journey from college to love, church, and innovation.
“As I enter a new season, I’m excited to expand The Story Universe with The Narrative Podcast. This platform will offer listeners the opportunity to engage with thought-provoking discussions and find inspiration for their own spiritual growth.”- says Sam Collier.
AURN is the top rated Neilson audio network company for African Americans, reaching over 40 million weekly listeners on 6,000 affiliates. The network provides unique, compelling, and star-studded programming that harnesses the creative energy, vision, and power of African American culture. Since launching with AURN, the first episode has garnered over 230,000+ views and listens across all platforms, including downloads and social media shares.
To listen to the debut episode on Spotify, Apple Podcast, or Pandora. Join the growing community, visit or follow Sam Collier on social media @samcollier.
