Alexis Wilkins to perform on USS IOWA for RiserUnited Brand Launch Party

Alexis Wilkins

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexis Wilkins will perform on the deck of the USS IOWA for the RiserUnited Brand Launch Party. The event is geared towards celebrating and inviting Veterans, active military, their friends and families, but is open to all of the public for free with RSVP on the Eventbrite link. There will be giveaways of RiserUnited yet to be released Apparel, great food and a performance by Country Music Artist Alexis Wilkins.

Alexis Wilkins is known for her unapologetic storytelling and deep-rooted love for country traditions, she has captured the hearts of many with her commanding presence and soulful music.

Alexis Wilkins is not just a country artist; she is a voice of truth and a symbol of unwavering patriotism. An Arkansas-bred and Nashville-based singer/songwriter, Wilkins made a remarkable entry into the music scene with her debut single, achieving over 1,000,000 streams across streaming platforms. Her music has been endorsed by CMT, American Songwriter, and Today in Nashville, among many others.

Beyond music, Wilkins is an engaged political personality. In addition to being a respected voice as a political commentator on platforms like PragerU and Turning Point USA, writing articles for the likes of Daily Caller, Townhall, The Federalist, and others - she also hosts her weekly show “Between the Headlines” on Rumble, which garners over 70,000 views per week.

About Riser United: Riser United is a premium apparel lifestyle brand committed to producing high-quality, patriotic apparel made in the USA and allied countries. Their mission is to unite Americans under the flag and the phrase “gratefully American” and show their appreciation for the people who serve or have served this great country.

For more information, visit https://preview.riserunited.com

For more details on Alexis Wilkins and her performances, visit www.alexiswilkins.com