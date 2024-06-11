Submit Release
DNR Offers Kayak Fishing Program at Janes Island State Park July 9-12

Photo of person fishing from a kayak in a marshy area

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Adult Angler Education Program is offering a four-day kayak fishing course July 9-12 at Janes Island State Park in Somerset county. Staff will teach basic skills and showcase the angling opportunities within Maryland’s brackish tidal marshes. 

Only a limited number of spots are available and registrants are accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participants must be able to attend all four days as each instructional day builds on the previous one. 

The program schedule is as follows:

July 9, noon to 4 p.m.: Knot tying, casting practice, fish identification, and other basic training, as well as in-depth tactics specific to fish likely to be encountered (croaker, white perch, striped bass, speckled trout, and red drum).

July 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kayak operation and safety instruction, followed by instructed fishing during the afternoon and the following day.

July 11, 6:30 a.m. to noon: Instructed fishing 

July 12, 6:30 a.m. to noon: Fishing derby for all participants, followed by a weigh-in and awards ceremony with prizes for the winner.

Janes Island State Park has reserved campgrounds for participants interested in staying at the park through the event.

To register, interested participants need to complete an online registration form found on the department’s Aquatic Resources Education program webpage. 

The Maryland DNR Aquatic Resources Education Program offers free opportunities for new and existing anglers to learn fishing skills and techniques. Programs vary from beginner to advanced and youth to adult – more offerings are available on the DNR website.

