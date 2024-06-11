Thompson Pickleball Launches Innovative Truefeel Sidewall Technology Paddle with Grand Celebration
BOYNE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Pickleball, a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing the game of pickleball, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking paddle featuring patent pending Truefeel Sidewall technology. After over 15 months of meticulous research and development, Jeff Thompson and Bill Gitre, the founders of Thompson Pickleball, are excited to introduce their novel paddle to the market.
The Thompson Pickleball paddle, crafted entirely from USA components and handcrafted in Boyne City, sets a new standard for pickleball equipment. Unlike the majority of paddles on the market, which are manufactured overseas, Thompson Pickleball paddles proudly boast their American-made origins.
To celebrate this milestone achievement, Thompson Pickleball invites all pickleball enthusiasts to join them at Rotary Park in Boyne City on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 2pm to 6pm for an unforgettable launch party. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to try out the innovative paddles firsthand, mingle with fellow pickleball players from across the northern Michigan region, and even connect with enthusiasts from as far as San Diego, California.
The launch party promises to be an exciting event filled with refreshments, music, demo paddles, open play, and various fun games. Jeff Thompson and Bill Gitre will be present to share the inspiring story behind the development of their revolutionary paddle and discuss its remarkable attributes with attendees.
According to Jeff Thompson, co-founder of Thompson Pickleball, "It is really difficult to make a paddle in the US as almost everything nowadays is made in China, but we did it, and it is one of the best paddles on the market, you just have to try it to understand."
Thompson Pickleball is thrilled to invite pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels to join the celebration and experience the game-changing capabilities of their paddles. With plenty of demonstration paddles available, attendees can expect a day filled with camaraderie, excitement, and, of course, exceptional pickleball action.
For more information about Thompson Pickleball and their innovative paddles, visit www.thompsonpickleball.com.
Media Contact: Bill Gitre, Co-founder - Thompson Pickleball Paddle Company, 248-330-0711, bill@thompsonpickleball.com
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.
Thompson Pickleball Paddle Company
Boyne City, MI
Thompson Pickleball is a Michigan-based company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of pickleball equipment through innovation and quality craftsmanship. With their groundbreaking Truefeel Sidewall technology paddle, they aim to enhance the playing experience for pickleball enthusiasts worldwide.
William Gitre
Thompson Pickleball Co
The Thompson Pickleball Origin Story