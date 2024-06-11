Denny’s Canada continues to showcase its sweet support for local communities

For a limited time, $2 from each sale of the beloved diner’s Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam will be donated to champion the health and well-being of youth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with their parent company Northland Properties, Denny’s Canada is delighted to once again be fundraising in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. From June 11th to 25th in participating stores across Canada, $2 from the order of each Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam will be donated to BBBS Canada to help provide children and youth with the opportunities to reach their full potential. This is the 3rd year that the renowned restaurant has participated in the partnership, through its parent company’s community give-back program, Northland Cares.





Since 1912, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada has worked within local communities to ignite the power and potential of young people. The organisation recognises that children as young as 7 in Canada struggle with societal barriers and face adversities in their lives. They believe that with the guidance of a mentor, the young members of our community are reminded they can be anything they dream of being, navigating many of life’s difficulties.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada is a federation comprised of 91-member agencies servicing more than 1,100 communities across the country. Working closely together, BBBS and the agencies mobilize over 15,900 volunteers who in turn mentor 26,400+ children and young people. To ensure quality long-lasting mentoring relationships, agency staff members complete a thorough screen of each volunteer to match them with mentees who share similar interests.

Denny’s Canada has always been a place where everyone is welcome to come in, sit down, and connect. For over 70 years, they have worked with local and national charities to continuously raise money for causes that mean the most to their communities, believing that by actively engaging with guests, they can make a positive impact through collaboration with meaningful organizations. They also believe that local businesses and communities grow together when there is partnership and support.

“Giving back to our communities is an intrinsic part of the culture at Denny’s,” shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s Canada. “We are thrilled to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada in an effort to support youth across the country. We’re grateful to our team members and guests for the ongoing collaboration on these important events.”





For the full list of participating locations and to find out more details about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, please visit https://www.dennys.ca/promotions/bbbs-fundraiser/.

Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

