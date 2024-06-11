Cayosoft Adopts Robust Channel Strategy with Extensive Channel Partner Program Launching in Q3 2024

Strong channel investment to drive aggressive growth trajectory and global expansion for Active Directory management, monitoring and recovery leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft Inc ., the leader in hybrid Microsoft Active Directory management, monitoring, and recovery, today announced its commitment to a channel-based, global go-to-market strategy, with plans to roll out an aggressive, new channel partner program in early Q3. At launch, the Cayosoft partner program will support resellers, distributors, systems integrators and technology alliance partners and will expand to include managed service providers (MSPs) in 2025.

Designed for modern, hybrid architectures, Cayosoft offers a single, unified platform that supports all on-premises and cloud Microsoft environments, including Active Directory (AD), Entra ID/Azure AD, hybrid AD, Office 365, Intune, and other Microsoft platforms. The company’s patent-pending, instant Active Directory forest recovery technology is the only solution on the market that can restore all Microsoft directories within seconds to minutes. The Cayosoft platform offers a core set of solutions that support and augment identity and access management, governance, threat detection, and business continuity service offerings, enabling partners to offer holistic advisory services that encapsulate Active Directory as a key attack vector.

“It’s refreshing to find a software vendor dedicated to providing innovative solutions for hybrid infrastructures that our customers can rely on. The market is finally paying attention to how critical and valuable protecting Active Directory is, and Cayosoft is the technology leader in the space,” said David Coulter, CTO at BlueAlly. “Every security conversation should include Active Directory – in our experience, Active Directory is often overlooked and a weak link, making it the prime attack target within many organizations. With Cayosoft, we are now providing a powerful suite of capabilities, purpose-built for Active Directory, in our security and identity solutions arsenal.”

The company’s recently announced $22.5 million round of funding will be allocated, in part, to supporting its growing partner ecosystem, which will play a central role in Cayosoft’s reach within the Americas, as well as expansion to Europe, APAC, and other international markets. The company has accelerated its focus on international expansion and partners are the primary conduit.

Cayosoft has also made a significant investment with several renowned partner leaders joining to drive the company’s focused approach:

Channel and technology alliances veteran and multiple-time CRN Channel Chief winner Larry Kraft joined Cayosoft in late 2023 as Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, bringing over 25 years of global partner and corporate development to the company through previous roles in CloudBolt Software, SecureAuth, StealthBits/Netwrix, Quest Software and IBM/Sterling Commerce.

Seasoned channel executive Denise Anderson joined Cayosoft in April 2024 as Vice President, North American Channels. She brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, partner management, channel development, training and operations with past roles at Lightstream, Optiv, Inc. and FishNet Security.

Award-winning Alliances & Channels ecosystems leader Jackie Kruger joined Cayosoft in March 2024 as Senior Director, Global Alliances. She brings over 20 years of experience in strategic relationship development and partner management with past roles at AttackIQ, Exabeam, ProtectWise, Zscaler and Fortinet.



“We’ve reached a pivot point in our company’s growth trajectory and have fully embraced and invested in a global partnership model to continue our record sales acceleration and place Cayosoft’s industry leading solutions in front of a global audience,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO, Cayosoft. “With ransomware attacks growing in both volume and sophistication, securing and protecting Active Directory – which is the golden chalice for data and PII within over 90% of Fortune 1000 organizations – has never been more urgent.”

“I chose to join Cayosoft because of the value our technology brings to customers,” said Larry Kraft, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, Cayosoft. “Cayosoft has been the best kept secret in IT for far too long. Along with our new partnerships, we are now able to bring this differentiated value to light in a much more profound and rapid manner. Leaving Active Directory exposed at the levels it historically has been is no longer an option.”

To learn more about Cayosoft, visit https://www.cayosoft.com/ .

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, hybrid AD, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Lastly, recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant forest recovery and delivering AD forest recovery in minutes vs. multiple hours, days, even weeks with traditional methods.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com

