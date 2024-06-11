Sustainable Casket And Coffin Market Witnessing Stunning Growth At a CAGR of 4.5% by 2031

Sustainable Casket And Coffin Market is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The Sustainable Casket and Coffin Market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A casket and coffin are the funerary box the is used for keeping or viewing of the corpse, either for the cremation or burial. Caskets and coffins are made of the sustainable materials such as softwood, cardboard, banana leaf and other biodegradable and friendly materials are called sustainable caskets and coffins.

Driving Demands:

In addition, adoption of the materials such as softwood and cardboard is growing by funeral industry. Cardboard is created from the discarded cartons and is highly recycable. According to the TRVST, a leading sustainability conglomerate. around 80% of the cardboard materials been transported commercialy are been collected for recycling. The corrugated cardboard is amongst of the of the most commonly known recycled material. Thus, various industries are adopting the use of such material owing to higher sustainablity which in turn is driving the adoption of such materials in the casket and coffin industry.

Moreover, growth in demand for the sustainable materials among various nations such as North American and European customers stimulates the adoption of adoption of sustainable products in such regions. For instance, the European customers choose sustainable products over the chemical based materials considering their environmental benefits. Thus, this is turn is growing the share of market in different regions and helped in expansion of sustainable casket and coffin market size.

Top Impacting Factors:

The funeral and death care industry are the major industries that consumes the sustainable casket and coffins. With growing regulations, the death care and funeral services companies are using the sustainable materials in order to manufacture sustainable casket and coffins in larger quantities. In addition, the regulatory bodies are letting the casket and coffin manufacturers to come up with the substantial funeral solutions. Thus, this in turn is growing the adoption of casket and coffin made from sustainable materials which further drives the sustainable casket and coffin market growth.

Sustainable casket and coffins have the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emission by 30%-70%, as compared to conventional synthetic materials used for casket and coffin. On the other hand, these casket and coffins do not adversely affect the environment, as the material does not have any toxicity and degrades easily. Moreover, the greenhouse gas emission of biochemical free material is minimal during the time of degradation. Biodegradable material for casket and coffins represents 42% reduction in carbon footprints. Thus, this growing the adoption of such products in sustainable casket and coffin market.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the report having significant sustainable casket and coffin market share are Starmark, Chistann, Carnation Caskets, Loop Living Cocoon, Cardboard Coffin Company, Titan Casket, The Old Pine Box, Natural Woven Products Ltd (The Somerset Willow Company Limited), Caring Coffins and Green Coffins Ireland Ltd.

Key Findings of The Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global sustainable casket and coffins market trends and dynamics.

By material, the soft wooden segment was the largest revenue generator having significant sustainable casket and coffin market share in 2021.

By price, the medium segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By distribution channel, the offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global sustainable casket and coffins market throughout the study period.

