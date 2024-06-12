Zephyr Lock Launches a Budget-Friendly & Versatile Electronic Lock Solution
The 2800 Traditional Series is designed for shared or permanent use lockers in offices, recreational centers, healthcare facilities, and more.NEWTOWN, CT, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zephyr Lock, an industry leader in innovative locker security systems, recently unveiled its 2800 Traditional Series electronic keypad locks. This cost-effective locker security system boasts shared and permanent-use capabilities, making it a versatile choice for a variety of settings.
With both vertical and horizontal models available, the 2800 Traditional Series offers a convenient and programmable solution with a low-profile surface mount, making it ideal for both new installations and retrofitting existing lockers.
Other key features include:
● 10-digit keypad with input button
● Control key override for supervisory access
● Available in three stunning finishes (matte black, brushed nickel, or bright brass)
● Available for both left and right hinged doors
● Meets ADA accessibility guidelines
Engineered to complement healthcare facilities, offices, and beyond, the 2810 Electronic Keypad Lock is compatible with a range of materials, including wood, phenolic, and plastic, as well as some metal lockers. Available in three different finishes, its sleek and user-friendly design makes it a reliable and stylish choice for any space.
Every space has its own unique requirements, which can make finding the right security solution difficult. In line with their commitment to make “Little locks with BIG solutions”, Zephyr Lock’s 2800 Traditional Series delivers an economical solution flexible enough to align with almost any space, without being bogged down with unnecessary technical features.
About Zephyr Lock:
For over 20 years, Zephyr Lock has led the industry forward with innovative locker security systems. With the largest portfolio of locker lock solutions on the market today, Zephyr Lock empowers recreational facilities, offices, schools, healthcare centers, and more to solve unique and complex security needs with ease. From cutting-edge RFID electronic locks with remote, cloud-based access, to ADA-compliant options, Zephyr Lock offers best-in-class craftmanship backed by best-in-class customer service.
SOURCE Zephyr Lock
Doug Greene - General Manager
Zephyr Lock
+1 203-743-2976
dgreene@zephyrlock.com