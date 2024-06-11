Luna Announces Impactful Collaborations with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

Providing high-quality, accessible and affordable in-home physical therapy through value-based care interventions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy (PT), has announced a strategic collaboration with multiple national and regional accountable care organizations (ACOs). These collaborations offer outpatient therapy delivered to the home and leverages innovative clinical interventions focused on conservative and preventative care – including surgical avoidance, fall prevention, post-acute recovery pathways, and wellness evaluations – which are reimbursed through value-based care payment models.



These collaborations allow ACOs to further optimize care, ensuring the right service, in the right setting, to the right patient, and offers patients accessibility to in-home care that is high-quality, convenient and cost-effective. Additionally, it allows ACOs to implement and integrate better clinical protocols with their care management and discharge planning teams to more effectively support patients in need of care.

“We've seen the countless challenges that ACOs face with ensuring adherence to conservative care. Surprisingly, many ACOs are finding that 90%+ of their patients referred to a physical therapy facility do not start treatment,” said Palak Shah, head of clinical services and co-founder at Luna. “Despite well-documented cost savings, patient engagement remains their most significant hurdle. Now, with Luna's offering of in-home care, we are helping our partners achieve materially higher adherence rates, finally realizing the cost savings and patient outcomes they have been striving for.”

Luna’s patient-centric clinical interventions are proven to reduce ACOs' total cost of care for musculoskeletal (MSK) pain, neurologic conditions and falls and injuries. A recent study by Wakely Consulting found that elevated PT usage across a spectrum of conditions, including cervical spine, hip pain, knee pain and lumbar spine, brought substantial savings, totaling more than $23,000 across all episodes.

“NeueHealth continues exploring innovative partnerships to facilitate delivery of high quality, value-based care to our ACO-attributed beneficiaries. Many of our ACO beneficiaries are impacted by chronic musculoskeletal (MSK), pain, and neurologic conditions,” said Art Diaz, AVP of Value and Performance for NeueHealth. “We are excited to implement this important in-home and in-person care program with Luna, which aligns with our strategy to facilitate ‘delivering the right care, at the right time and at our member's convenience.’"

Luna’s ACO partners include iluMed, Vytalize, NeueHealth, Honest ACO, and many more.

About Luna

Luna is the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy. With a commitment to redefining patient care, Luna offers a personalized, hands-on approach to physical therapy, delivered in the convenience and comfort of the patient’s home. Supported by a network of over 3,000 therapists across 55 metropolitan markets in 28 states, Luna’s services are accessible to a broad demographic and are covered by most major insurance plans. As an “Exceptional Provider” designated by CMS/Medicare MIPS, Luna has demonstrated significant improvements in patient outcomes, emphasizing its role in transforming physical therapy and enhancing the quality of life for its patients.