Onomondo collaborates with Quectel to introduce connectivity-ready SoftSIM modules

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onomondo, a pioneering IoT connectivity company, and Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announce that Onomondo's SoftSIM technology , the world’s first device agnostic software-only SIM has integrated into some of Quectel’s modules. This partnership will help simplify IoT connectivity and enhance the capabilities of IoT devices globally.The inclusion of Onomondo's SoftSIM, a revolutionary software-based SIM, removes the need for physical SIM cards and downloads network profiles directly from the cloud. This transformative approach is now embedded in two of Quectel’s cellular modules, the Quectel EG21-GL and BG95-M3. This integration signifies not just a technological innovation; it is a paradigm shift in digital connectivity.“The fusion of Quectel’s hardware prowess with Onomondo’s SoftSIM innovation marks a pivotal shift in telecommunications and IoT,” said Henrik Aagaard, co-founder and CTO of Onomondo. “We are setting the stage for a connectivity revolution that promises not only to enhance operational efficiencies but also to unlock new creative applications within the IoT ecosystem.”Integrating SoftSIM into the radio module simplifies the device's internal architecture, making it easier for companies to design and produce IoT devices with connectivity built in. This accelerates the time-to-market for new devices and services. Additionally, SoftSIM facilitates remote network management and access to multiple networks in a single country without being tied to a single network provider, thus enhancing operational flexibility across geographical regions. This is invaluable for devices in hard-to-reach or mobile environments.“Quectel is committed to spearheading developments that anticipate and fulfill the evolving demands of the IoT industry,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This integration with Onomondo allows for flexibility and operational efficiency, opening doors to new markets and transforming the way businesses think about and implement IoT solutions.”The adoption of Onomondo’s SoftSIM represents a significant shift towards more integrated, flexible, and efficient connectivity solutions. This technology also aligns with broader industry trends towards digital transformation and sustainability.By eliminating the plastic SIM card, SoftSIM drastically cuts down on the logistical struggles of managing network connectivity for fleets of IoT devices, making IoT projects faster to deploy and easier to maintain. This is a step towards a future where digital connectivity is ubiquitous and straightforward.The full release of the Quectel EG21-GL with integrated SoftSIM is available now with the BG95-M3 module currently in beta phase. Additional modules are slated for integration in the coming months, promising a broad expansion of this technology with Onomondo’s growing base of IoT customers.For detailed guides on integrating SoftSIM with Quectel modules, visit:About Onomondo:Onomondo is a tech scale-up operating a global network for the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, we service customers in more than 140 countries, available in more than 180 countries, and have full integration to over 630 local operators. Originating from our end-to-end virtualized core, we have built the world’s most powerful IoT stack empowering customers with real-time monitoring and debugging, cloud connectors, APIs, webhooks, an easy-to-use management platform, and much more.For more information, please visit: www.onomondo.com Media contact: media@onomondo.comAbout Quectel :Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com Media contact: media@quectel.com

