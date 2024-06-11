Slovenia proud of its contribution to the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution

SLOVENIA, June 11 - The resolution also calls for the development of plans to reconstruct the enclave, which will be the topic of discussion at tomorrow’s humanitarian conference in Jordan that Mr Golob will attend alongside other world leaders, leading UN representatives and main humanitarian organisations. "Slovenia is proud of its contribution to the adoption of a resolution, which brings hope for peace," said the Prime Minister.



Last night, the Prime Minister arrived in Jordan, where he attended a short bilateral meeting, after which he was received by Ibrahim Al Jazi, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Tomorrow morning, he will attend the international conference "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza", hosted by the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, the President of Egypt, El-Sisi, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.



Prime Minister Golob will start the day with bilateral meetings. He will meet the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmud Abas, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, and all three conference hosts. High-level guests, including presidents and prime ministers, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and representatives of major humanitarian organisations, will be addressed by the Prime Minister at approximately 13:30.



The aim of the conference is to strengthen international efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which include reaching a deal on peace and the release of hostages, and, above all, finding ways to increase the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid.