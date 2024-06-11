League of Women Voters and American Booksellers Association Partner to Get Out the Vote through Independent Bookstores
The collaboration is part of ABA’s member and community campaign, “Get Out the VOTE,” which aims to equip independent bookstores to engage with voters.
Independent bookstores know first-hand the impact of elections on their businesses and their communities, and they are uniquely positioned to rally their customers to vote.”HARRISON, NY, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the American Booksellers Association (ABA) and League of Women Voters (LWV) announced a new partnership to educate and empower voters in 2024. The collaboration is part of ABA’s member and community campaign, “Get Out the VOTE,” which aims to equip independent bookstores to engage with voters.
— Allison K Hill, ABA's CEO
Independent bookstores and state and local Leagues have collaborated in the past at the local level on nonpartisan civic programming, including promoting the League’s online voter information tool, VOTE411.org. This partnership between the national organizations will expand local collaborations and generate new resources, including a guide supporting this work as well as a branded VOTE411.org/ABA landing page for independent booksellers to use to get out the vote.
ABA and LWV will also host a webinar, “League of Women Voters and America’s Independent Bookstores: Local Voter Engagement in 2024 and Beyond” on Thursday, July 25 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. The webinar is open to all with a focus on the experience and reach of independent booksellers, as well as available tools and support that LWV can provide. Additional information about registration will be sent to ABA members in Bookselling This Week.
“Independent bookstores are essential to local community building and civic engagement, said Kelly McFarland Stratman, Chief of Staff and interim co-CEO at the League of Women Voters of the United States. “Through our partnership with the American Booksellers Association, the League can further empower communities and book lovers alike to get out to vote and make informed decisions that shape our democracy.”
ABA’s CEO, Allison K Hill, said about this partnership, “ABA is thrilled to partner with League of Women Voters to help get out the vote for the upcoming elections. Independent bookstores know first-hand the impact of elections on their businesses and their communities, and they are uniquely positioned to rally their customers to vote. ABA is honored to help support League of Women Voters’ important work.”
About the League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots civic organization that empowers voters and defends democracy. LWV works to increase voter engagement through its online elections resource VOTE411.org. Launched in 2006, VOTE411.org is a “one-stop-shop” for election-related information. Available in English and Spanish, VOTE411 shares nonpartisan election details on all local, state, and federal races, from mayoral elections to state legislative seats to special US House races and governorships. With active Leagues in all 50 states and more than 750 local volunteer chapters nationwide, the League of Women Voters also works in communities across the country to empower everyone to fully participate in our democracy.
About the American Booksellers Association
Founded in 1900, ABA is a national not-for-profit trade organization that supports the success of independent bookstores. This success is assisted through education, information dissemination, business services, programming, technology, and advocacy. Independent bookstores promote literacy, support local schools, provide inclusive community spaces, connect readers with books, add character to neighborhoods, champion and center diverse voices and new voices, and provide economic benefits to their communities.
