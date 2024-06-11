OTPYM PRODUCTIONS EARNS TWO FILM FESTIVAL NOMINATIONS + GIVES BACK TO NEXT GEN CREATORS AT ITFFA ON JUNE 14, 2024
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Episodes of OTPYM Productions award-winning docu-series, “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy'' and the viral series, “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY,” are finalists at International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) 2024. The film festival will take place on June 12-15, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Hotel Sky in Sandton.
OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in New South Wales, Australia now streaming on M/LUX - Nominated Episode at ITFFA June 14, 2024
OTPYM Productions Founder, Creator + Executive Producer, Michaela Guzy has received numerous awards including being named Director’s Choice, the highest honor, as well as a silver for sustainable tourism advocacy at ITFFA in Cape Town in 2023 for her episode featuring Dr. Jane Goodall, in “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Sierra Leone.” The “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in New South Wales, Australia” and “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY in Istra, Croatia” episodes are finalists at ITFFA 2024. This is the first nomination for the “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY” series.
As she did in 2023, Guzy is mentoring several of the ITFFA Young Creators and taking them into the field to teach them how to film travel shows, create shot lists for tourism partners and help them build their portfolio with the intention to create sustainable job development in the future. Guzy is an advocate of Regenerative Travel whereby travelers give back to the PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES they are visiting and empower future generations. The first stop: Guzy will take the creators is to Sibani Lodge in the Cradle of Humankind.
“I am a believer that education and exposure to the world is the ticket to empowering young people that there is a different possible outcome. I was always a scholarship student and found that there is no greater motivation than someone believing in you. The chances people took on me and what I was capable of opened so many doors and gave me the confidence to take calculated risks,” says Michaela Guzy, Founder, Creator + Executive Producer for OTPYM Productions.
Guzy adds, “According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, 1 in 10 jobs on the planet are tourism related. With all the content that OhThePeopleYouMeet (OTPYM Productions) create, we focus on regenerative travel, meaning that we give back to the PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES we film. I hire up-and-coming talent from all over the globe. In 2023, I was so humbled and honored to have won both The Director’s Choice Award and a silver wreath in Sustainable Tourism Advocacy at ITFFA. As a former adjunct professor at NYU’s School of Professional Studies, it was so rewarding to work with the Young Creators in the field in South Africa both filming and editing - what better way to give back than creating a job for a local person? I am looking forward to sharing our work from 2023 soon. More exciting news with the Young Creators to share after ITFFA 2024.”
As of mid-May 2024, season three of “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy'' and 21 episodes of “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY” are available to 135M HH on the M/LUX APP on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Vizio, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at www.mluxnetwork.com or www.modernluxurymedia.com. “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy '' can also be viewed inflight on the award-winning airline, Qatar Airways.
OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in New South Wales, Australia