MAR Mining received US$100 million in strategic financing to bring better profits to investors.
EINPresswire.com/ --
MAR mining, the leading decentralized governance infrastructure, announced the completion of another US$100 million round of strategic financing, with participation from Nomad Capital, No Limit Holdings, Sky9 Capital, UOB-Signum Blockchain Fund, Interop Ventures, and 9 other well-known institutional investors. .
This financing will accelerate the adoption and strategic expansion of MAR mining’s decentralized governance and public goods financing technology stack.
MAR mining is a leading cloud mining infrastructure focusing on decentralized governance and public goods technology. Its core products include flagship public goods staking infrastructure that enables blockchain incentive-driven ecosystem financing; MAR mining, an application chain that hosts contract protocols; privacy protection and contract mechanisms that democratize public goods financing.
How to start cloud mining
Step 1: Choose a Cloud Mining Provider
MAR Mining is a powerful cryptocurrency mining platform that allows you to earn Bitcoin passively, without any strings attached, regardless of technical knowledge or financial resources. Once $100 worth of Bitcoins are mined, they can be transferred to your account and traded. Any profits are yours and you can withdraw them to your personal wallet.
Step 2. register account
MAR Mining offers a simple registration process: you just enter your email address. Sign up now and get $12 for free to start mining Bitcoin.
Step 3. Buy a mining contract
MAR Mining offers a variety of efficient mining contract options: contract prices range from $100 to $10,000, and each package has its own return on investment and a certain contract validity period. For example:
Step 4: Earn passive income
Cloud mining is a great way to increase your passive income. Earn passive income the day after purchasing a contract. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and MAR mining is the best option to achieve this goal.
Platform advantages:
Get $12 free immediately after signing up.
Get $0.60 every day you log in.
The level of profitability is high, making $1,000 a day is not a problem.
No additional service fees required;
Cloudflare® security protection;
24/7 technical support.
in short
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, MAR mining is a great option. MAR mining can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with MAR mining you can maximize your passive income potential easier than ever
For more information about MAR mining, please visit the official website: https://marmining.com/
STROUD, Lloyd Remington
MAR mining, the leading decentralized governance infrastructure, announced the completion of another US$100 million round of strategic financing, with participation from Nomad Capital, No Limit Holdings, Sky9 Capital, UOB-Signum Blockchain Fund, Interop Ventures, and 9 other well-known institutional investors. .
This financing will accelerate the adoption and strategic expansion of MAR mining’s decentralized governance and public goods financing technology stack.
MAR mining is a leading cloud mining infrastructure focusing on decentralized governance and public goods technology. Its core products include flagship public goods staking infrastructure that enables blockchain incentive-driven ecosystem financing; MAR mining, an application chain that hosts contract protocols; privacy protection and contract mechanisms that democratize public goods financing.
How to start cloud mining
Step 1: Choose a Cloud Mining Provider
MAR Mining is a powerful cryptocurrency mining platform that allows you to earn Bitcoin passively, without any strings attached, regardless of technical knowledge or financial resources. Once $100 worth of Bitcoins are mined, they can be transferred to your account and traded. Any profits are yours and you can withdraw them to your personal wallet.
Step 2. register account
MAR Mining offers a simple registration process: you just enter your email address. Sign up now and get $12 for free to start mining Bitcoin.
Step 3. Buy a mining contract
MAR Mining offers a variety of efficient mining contract options: contract prices range from $100 to $10,000, and each package has its own return on investment and a certain contract validity period. For example:
Step 4: Earn passive income
Cloud mining is a great way to increase your passive income. Earn passive income the day after purchasing a contract. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and MAR mining is the best option to achieve this goal.
Platform advantages:
Get $12 free immediately after signing up.
Get $0.60 every day you log in.
The level of profitability is high, making $1,000 a day is not a problem.
No additional service fees required;
Cloudflare® security protection;
24/7 technical support.
in short
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, MAR mining is a great option. MAR mining can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with MAR mining you can maximize your passive income potential easier than ever
For more information about MAR mining, please visit the official website: https://marmining.com/
STROUD, Lloyd Remington
MAR mining
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X