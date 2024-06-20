Old Mutual Investment Group Wins Two Awards at The European Global Banking & Finance Awards 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, Banking & Finance, Business Aviation, Executive Education and regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.
The European, for over a decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through our annual awards programme. We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.
The European would like to congratulate Old Mutual Investment Group on winning the following titles for our Global Banking and Finance Awards 2024:
Leading Sustainable African Investment Manager
Best Asset Manager – Sustainable Investing – South Africa
“We are immensely proud of the recognition that this award gives to our ongoing commitment to responsible investment and its associated practices that we continue to drive across our business,” says Old Mutual Investment Group’s (OMIG) Head of Responsible Investment Robert Lewenson. “Climate risk is one of the most urgent systemic risks of our time and requires thoughtful action by all participants across the capital market system. This acknowledgement was behind OMIG’s decision to join a large group of global asset managers in signing up to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in February 2022 – affirming our commitment to support the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. In addition, we also joined the Climate Action 100+, a global initiative enabling investors to collectively engage directly with the largest carbon-emitting companies. These two important initiatives have provided us with a global voice to support a socially just transition within our local market, taking into account the latest global trends as well as collaborating with international partners to achieve impactful outcomes,” he highlights.
OMIG’s Managing Director Tebogo Naledi adds that striving for sustainable long-term risk-adjusted returns continues to underpin every decision OMIG makes as a business, with a positive impact on the communities and ecosystems in which we operate remaining a core component of this goal. “To achieve this, we continue to focus on integrating material ESG considerations across our entire investment process, using both quantitative and qualitative analysis as a core part of this process,” he explains. “We are truly grateful to have been recognised for our efforts in this regard by an award of this calibre.”
About Old Mutual Investment Group
Old Mutual Investment Group is an established black-owned African investment manager recognised for its pragmatic approach. Our extensive array of investment strategies, encompassing fundamental, quantitative, and liability-driven methods, is tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and retail investors. Our core focus lies in delivering sustainable, long-term returns to our clients. Simultaneously, we assume the role of conscientious custodians, integrating sustainability considerations seamlessly into our investment and ownership decisions. In all we do, we are committed to ensuring that our clients not only experience financial prosperity but also actively contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future.
Find out more about Old Mutual Investment Group here: www.oldmutualinvest.com
www.oldmutual.co.za
Notes to editors:
About The European
The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global in London, where topics such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, Banking & Finance, Business Aviation, Executive Education are discussed. The European Magazine is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.
Jonathan Edwards
The European, for over a decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through our annual awards programme. We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.
The European would like to congratulate Old Mutual Investment Group on winning the following titles for our Global Banking and Finance Awards 2024:
Leading Sustainable African Investment Manager
Best Asset Manager – Sustainable Investing – South Africa
“We are immensely proud of the recognition that this award gives to our ongoing commitment to responsible investment and its associated practices that we continue to drive across our business,” says Old Mutual Investment Group’s (OMIG) Head of Responsible Investment Robert Lewenson. “Climate risk is one of the most urgent systemic risks of our time and requires thoughtful action by all participants across the capital market system. This acknowledgement was behind OMIG’s decision to join a large group of global asset managers in signing up to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in February 2022 – affirming our commitment to support the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. In addition, we also joined the Climate Action 100+, a global initiative enabling investors to collectively engage directly with the largest carbon-emitting companies. These two important initiatives have provided us with a global voice to support a socially just transition within our local market, taking into account the latest global trends as well as collaborating with international partners to achieve impactful outcomes,” he highlights.
OMIG’s Managing Director Tebogo Naledi adds that striving for sustainable long-term risk-adjusted returns continues to underpin every decision OMIG makes as a business, with a positive impact on the communities and ecosystems in which we operate remaining a core component of this goal. “To achieve this, we continue to focus on integrating material ESG considerations across our entire investment process, using both quantitative and qualitative analysis as a core part of this process,” he explains. “We are truly grateful to have been recognised for our efforts in this regard by an award of this calibre.”
About Old Mutual Investment Group
Old Mutual Investment Group is an established black-owned African investment manager recognised for its pragmatic approach. Our extensive array of investment strategies, encompassing fundamental, quantitative, and liability-driven methods, is tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and retail investors. Our core focus lies in delivering sustainable, long-term returns to our clients. Simultaneously, we assume the role of conscientious custodians, integrating sustainability considerations seamlessly into our investment and ownership decisions. In all we do, we are committed to ensuring that our clients not only experience financial prosperity but also actively contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future.
Find out more about Old Mutual Investment Group here: www.oldmutualinvest.com
www.oldmutual.co.za
Notes to editors:
About The European
The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global in London, where topics such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, Banking & Finance, Business Aviation, Executive Education are discussed. The European Magazine is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.
Jonathan Edwards
CP Media Global Limited
email us here