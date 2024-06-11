Reaction to UNSC's Gaza ceasefire resolution

In response to the UN Security Council’s ceasefire resolution, Oxfam’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Sally Abi Khalil, said:

“After eight months of brutal war, it is a long overdue and promising step to see the Council speak with one voice calling for an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, the release of hostages and unlawfully detained prisoners, and for humanitarian aid to reach people in Gaza urgently.

“Member States must also make clear that Israel's occupation of the whole of Gaza must come to an end under the proposed deal, as well as the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“It is critical that all military forces withdraw. This plan must not lead to permanent occupation or de facto annexation, which would kill any hope for a just and lasting peace.

“We urge Member States and the international community to ensure the swift and full implementation of this resolution; to uphold commitments to end the occupation and blockade; and support efforts for unrestricted humanitarian access and inclusive reconstruction in Gaza.”