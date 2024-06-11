Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,776 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: EU and UNDP support first Development Forum in Ceadîr-Lunga

On 10 June, Ceadîr-Lunga, a city and municipality in Gagauzia, southern Moldova, held its first ever Development Forum. The event was supported by the Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) initiative, funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The event brought together representatives of central and local authorities, development partners, and entrepreneurs to discuss opportunities for the sustainable development of the city.

With the support of M4EG, Ceadîr-Lunga has developed a portfolio of energy efficiency projects that will help to attract investments.

At the moment, the community is supported by the European Union and UNDP to implement energy efficiency and renewable technologies initiatives: thermal insulation and renovation of a kindergarten, transition to automated and energy efficient street lighting, information campaigns on the need to save energy. At the same time, more than 600 people from vulnerable groups have received about 2,800 LED bulbs to reduce energy consumption and costs.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: EU and UNDP support first Development Forum in Ceadîr-Lunga

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more