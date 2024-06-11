Moldova: EU and UNDP support first Development Forum in Ceadîr-Lunga

On 10 June, Ceadîr-Lunga, a city and municipality in Gagauzia, southern Moldova, held its first ever Development Forum. The event was supported by the Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) initiative, funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The event brought together representatives of central and local authorities, development partners, and entrepreneurs to discuss opportunities for the sustainable development of the city.

With the support of M4EG, Ceadîr-Lunga has developed a portfolio of energy efficiency projects that will help to attract investments.

At the moment, the community is supported by the European Union and UNDP to implement energy efficiency and renewable technologies initiatives: thermal insulation and renovation of a kindergarten, transition to automated and energy efficient street lighting, information campaigns on the need to save energy. At the same time, more than 600 people from vulnerable groups have received about 2,800 LED bulbs to reduce energy consumption and costs.

